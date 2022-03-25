⚾️ Upshaw Home Run Not Enough for KU in Big 12 Opener

STILLWATER, Okla. — A quick, low-scoring game in the conference opener on Friday night at O’Brate Stadium went in favor of No. 4 Oklahoma State as the Cowboys defeated Kansas 4-2. Oklahoma State All-American right-handed pitcher Justin Campbell threw a complete game.

The Jayhawks got to Campbell early in the game, plating a pair of runs in the second inning. Redshirt freshman outfielder Jack Hammond singled to left field before redshirt senior outfielder Caleb Upshaw blasted a two-run homer to center field.

The 2-0 advantage didn’t last long, however, as Oklahoma State’s Chase Adkison hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the second inning on the 10th pitch of the at bat against Kansas starter Daniel Hegarty. The home run barely stayed fair down the left field line.

Oklahoma State (16-6, 1-0) added another run in the fifth inning on an RBI double from Nolan McLean. Kansas threatened in the sixth with a runner on third and out but was unable to convert.

Hegarty, the redshirt senior left-hander, started his first career game on Friday night. Hegarty suffered the loss, throwing five and two thirds innings, allowing four runs on five hits, while walking three and striking out two. The combination of freshman righty Steven Andrews, redshirt freshman lefty Grant Shepherd and sophomore righty Kolby Dougan did not allow a hit or run over the final two and a third innings in a strong showing from the Kansas bullpen.

Kansas (8-12, 0-1) will face No. 4 Oklahoma State again tomorrow for game two of the series. The game will be live streamed on okstate.com/watch and live audio can be heard on the Jayhawk Sports Network.

Notes

• The 2:05 duration of the game was the shortest of the season. That is the quickest game since Feb. 21, 2020 at Charleston Southern (2:00), the fastest in conference play since May 4, 2019 vs. Texas (1:47) and the quickest on the road in Big 12 play since April 27, 2013 at West Virginia (2:01).

• Caleb Upshaw hit his third home run of the season. Upshaw has homered in back-to-back games and joins Maui Ahuna as the only KU players to homer in consecutive games this season.

• Daniel Hegarty started his first career game (5.2 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 BB, 2 SO).