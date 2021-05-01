🏈 White Tops Blue in Kansas Spring Game

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas football held its 2021 Spring Game at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Saturday, where the White team topped the Blue team, 74-42.

“I thought we had a great all-around day. Guys came out flying with energy and I was super proud of this unit,” senior Sam Burt said. “That’s what we have been practicing all spring and we just really showcased it tonight.”

The defense stole the show on Saturday night, forcing six sacks, 21 tackles-for-loss, and three interceptions.

Leading the defense was senior Kyron Johnson, who recorded 7.5 tackles including 2 sacks. Freshman Johnquai Lewis, freshman Jacobee Bryant and senior Malcolm Lee all came away with interceptions, including Bryant’s which resulted in a touchdown.

On the offensive end, Miles Kendrick competed 17 passes for 29 yards, with Will Huggins the leading receiver hauling in five passes for 66 yards. Amauri Pesek-Hickson led the ground game rushing 14 times for 65 yards.