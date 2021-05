🏈 White Tops Blue in Kansas Spring Game

LAWRENCE, Kan. โ€“ Kansas football held its 2021 Spring Game at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Saturday, where the White team topped the Blue team, 74-42.

โ€œI thought we had a great all-around day. Guys came out flying with energy and I was super proud of this unit,โ€ senior Sam Burt said. โ€œThatโ€™s what we have been practicing all spring and we just really showcased it tonight.โ€

The defense stole the show on Saturday night, forcing six sacks, 21 tackles-for-loss, and three interceptions.

Leading the defense was senior Kyron Johnson, who recorded 7.5 tackles including 2 sacks. Freshman Johnquai Lewis, freshman Jacobee Bryant and senior Malcolm Lee all came away with interceptions, including Bryantโ€™s which resulted in a touchdown.

On the offensive end, Miles Kendrick competed 17 passes for 29 yards, with Will Huggins the leading receiver hauling in five passes for 66 yards. Amauri Pesek-Hickson led the ground game rushing 14 times for 65 yards.