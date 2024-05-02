Kansas Rowing to Host Dillons Sunflower Showdown for Senior Day

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – The Kansas Rowing team is set to host Creighton and Kansas State on Saturday, May 4, in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown. It is the final race of the regular season and the Jayhawks will celebrate senior day at Wyandotte County Lake in Kansas City, Kansas.

The three-team event start with racing at 9 a.m. CT with 2 Varsity 4, followed by 1 Varsity 8 (9:15 a.m.), 2 Varsity 8 (9:25 a.m.), 1 Varsity 4 (9:35 a.m.), 3 Varsity 8 (9:50 a.m.) and will wrap up with 3 Varsity 4 at 10 a.m.

Kansas and Kansas State are the only teams scoring points with the Dillons Sunflower Showdown trophy on the line.

Kansas Rowing recently participated in a successful two-day regatta at the Lake Wheeler Invitational, hosted by Duke in Raleigh, North Carolina, on April 26 and 27. Official results and recap are available from the meet.

The senior class will be recognized after the last race for their final meet and contributions to the KU Rowing program. Those being honored include Hannah Black, Cam Boyd, Courtney Costain, Alex Daley, Laine Draper, Mara Evans, Taylor Ross, Emma Steiner, Simona Vaitkune, Liz Weber and Rowing manager Taylor Ross.

Results from the Race will be posted from CrewTimer Regatta to the Kansas Rowing X (Twitter) account. The Jayhawks will have a little over two weeks off before wrapping up their season at Sarasota, Florida, on May 19 at the Big 12 Championship.

To get to the race, fans and spectators can use the GPS address:

Shelter House 8 Access Rd

Kansas City, KS 66109

Parking will be available on the grass lot just west of the beach shelter, and it will cost $5 per vehicle. Furthermore, the use of drones or any unmanned aircraft system by spectators is prohibited before, during, or after the University of Kansas Rowing events.

Order of events (CT)

9:00 AM- 2V4

9:15 AM- 1V8

9:25 AM- 2V8

9:35 AM- 1V4

9:50 AM- 3V8

10:00AM- 3V4