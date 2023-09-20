⚽️ Kansas Travels to Stillwater to Play Oklahoma State



STILLWATER, Okla. – Kansas begins the second half of its regular season and continues its stretch of five-straight road matches on Thursday at Oklahoma State. The match is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT from Neal Patterson Stadium and the game will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Kansas played to a 2-2 draw in its conference opener on Sept. 14 at Oklahoma. Two goals in the second half helped the Jayhawks erase a 2-0 deficit to earn the draw. Senior Avery Smith scored her second goal of the season in the 65th minute on a header off a free kick from fellow senior Moira Kelley. Then, freshman Olivia Page knocked in her first career goal and the game-tying goal in the 84th minute.

Super-senior goalkeeper Melania Pasar made her second penalty kick save of the season in the 34th minute of the match. Pasar has saved two of three penalty kicks by opponents this season. Pasar and the Jayhawks have posted the best save percentage in the Big 12 to this point (.840).

Through the first nine games, Kansas has an overall record of 3-1-5 and a conference record of 0-0-1. KU has outscored its opponents 19-8 through the first half of the regular season and are averaging more than two goals a match.

Redshirt junior Hallie Klanke has been the catalyst offensively for Kansas. The Lee’s Summit, Missouri, native leads the team in goals (4), assists (5) and points (13) this season. Her five assists are tied for the seventh most in the Big 12. Sophomore Lexi Watts leads the group with 26 shot attempts.

Kansas and Oklahoma State will be playing women’s soccer for the 31st time on Thursday. Oklahoma State leads the all-time series 15-11-4. Last year, OSU defeated KU 2-0 on Sept. 22, 2022 in Lawrence. OSU has won each of the last nine matchups in Stillwater. Kansas will be looking for its first win in Stillwater since Oct. 15, 2004 (W, 1-0). The last KU win in the series came on Oct. 16, 2020 in a 1-0 victory at Rock Chalk Park. Ceri Holland scored a goal in the 41st minute of the match.

Oklahoma State (8-2-0, 1-0-0 Big 12) enters Thursday’s match fresh off a 2-0 win over Abilene Christian on Sept. 17. The Cowgirls played their first Big 12 match on Sept. 14 at Iowa State and handled the Cyclones 4-1. OSU boasts a 5-0 record at home this season. Hannah Chance leads OSU with seven goals on the season and Grace Gordon has started nine of 10 matches in goal.

HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG

Thursday’s match will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ with Mike Wolfe (play-by-play) and Anna Beffer (analyst) on the call.

Live statistics can be found here, while live updates will also be provided on the team’s official Twitter page @KUWSoccer.

UP NEXT

Kansas finishes its string of five-consecutive road games on Sunday, Sept. 24 at UCF. The match in Orlando is scheduled for 12 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.