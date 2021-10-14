⚽ Late Goal Sinks Jayhawks at Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. — The Kansas soccer team fell 3-2 on Thursday night to Oklahoma at John Crain Field. A goal in the 86th minute by the Sooners would be too much for Kansas to overcome. The Jayhawks battled back from behind twice, but were unable to do it a third time.

Oklahoma took the early lead with a goal in the third minute off a set piece on a corner kick. Kansas was able to respond in the 24th minute on a goal from sophomore Brie Severns. Senior Rylan Childers and sophomore Shira Elinav assisted on the goal. Heading into halftime, the score was tied 1-1.

The back and forth between the two squads continued in the second half. Oklahoma struck first on a penalty kick in the 57th minute after an inadvertent hand ball in the box. Less than five minutes later, the Jayhawks would answer. Sophomore Raena Childers pushed one past the keeper for the second goal in the 62nd minute, assisted by Rylan Childers and Severns.

The Sooners goal with under five minutes remaining turned into the game-winner. Despite the result, redshirt-junior Emilie Gavillet made a career-high nine saves.

Kansas now drops to 7-9-1 on the season and 2-5 in conference play. Oklahoma improved to 5-9-1 overall and 1-4-0 in Big 12 competition.

Kansas will have an eight-day layoff until their next game. The Jayhawks will travel to Lubbock, Texas, to play Texas Tech. The game will be on Friday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. CT and be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.