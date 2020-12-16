🏈 #RUN21 Signing Day Spotlight: Tight Ends and Offensive Line

When he was asked about specific needs of the 2021 signing class, Kansas coach Les Miles spoke about the offensive line and continuing to infuse the group with talent.

The Jayhawks added three linemen to the mix in 2020, and added three more this season in De’Kedrick Sterns, Larson Workman and Corey Robinson. Sterns and Workman are both Texas products, while Corey Robinson hails from Georgia.

In addition, Kansas added a tight end in Arkansas high school product Mason Brotherton.

Here’s a closer look at the three linemen and one tight end the Jayhawks added during the early signing period.

Name: Corey Robinson

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height/Weight: 6’5”, 275

Hometown: Roswell, Ga.

High School: Roswell HS

What to know: A 247 Sports composite three-star recruit…Coached by Chris Prewett…Helped lead team to 8-3 record as a senior…Selected to play in the 2019 GACA All-Star Game…Posted 65 pancake blocks and allowed just one sack as a senior…Invited to 2020 World Bowl National Combine…Helped lead high school offense to more than 2,000 passing yards as a senior, and more than 1,900 rushing yards…Helped team advance to second round of state playoffs…Member of the Recruit Georgia Preseason Class 7A Team.

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Name: De’Kedrick Sterns

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height/Weight: 6’4″, 272

Hometown: Austin, Texas

High School: Del Valle HS

What to know: A 247 Sports composite three-star recruit…Coached by Charles Burton…2019 District 25-6A First-Team All-District…Selected to play in the Hawaii Tiki Bowl…Part of an offensive line that blocked for a 1,000-yard rusher and a 2,500-yard passer in 2019…Also competed in track and field.

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Name: Larson Workman

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height/Weight: 6’5″, 270

Hometown: Ganado, Texas

High School: Ganado HS

What to know: A 247 Sports composite three-star recruit…Selected to play in Blue-Grey Football All-American Bowl…2019 Texas APSE 3A All-State honorable mention…Helped block for two 1,000-yard rushers and a 2,000-yard passer in 2020…All-state honoree…Advanced to the third round of the state playoffs…As a junior, helped team break a six-year playoff drought and led team to fourth round.

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Name: Mason Brotherton

Position: Tight end

Height/Weight: 6’4″, 242

Hometown: Mena, Ark.

High School: Mena HS

What to know: A 247 Sports composite three-star recruit…Coached by Craig Bentley at Mena, helping the team to a 6-4 mark and a 5-0 conference record…Caught 46 passes for 544 yards and three touchdowns as a senior at Mena…As a junior, caught 21 passes for 272 yards and five touchdowns…Finished his high school career with 1,310 receiving yards from the tight end spot…One of 250 prep prospects nationwide to be selected as a finalist for the SI All-American Team.