🏈 #RUN21 Signing Day Spotlight: Tight Ends and Offensive Line
When he was asked about specific needs of the 2021 signing class, Kansas coach Les Miles spoke about the offensive line and continuing to infuse the group with talent.
The Jayhawks added three linemen to the mix in 2020, and added three more this season in De’Kedrick Sterns, Larson Workman and Corey Robinson. Sterns and Workman are both Texas products, while Corey Robinson hails from Georgia.
In addition, Kansas added a tight end in Arkansas high school product Mason Brotherton.
Here’s a closer look at the three linemen and one tight end the Jayhawks added during the early signing period.
Name: Corey Robinson
Position: Offensive Tackle
Height/Weight: 6’5”, 275
Hometown: Roswell, Ga.
High School: Roswell HS
What to know: A 247 Sports composite three-star recruit…Coached by Chris Prewett…Helped lead team to 8-3 record as a senior…Selected to play in the 2019 GACA All-Star Game…Posted 65 pancake blocks and allowed just one sack as a senior…Invited to 2020 World Bowl National Combine…Helped lead high school offense to more than 2,000 passing yards as a senior, and more than 1,900 rushing yards…Helped team advance to second round of state playoffs…Member of the Recruit Georgia Preseason Class 7A Team.
__________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Name: De’Kedrick Sterns
Position: Offensive Tackle
Height/Weight: 6’4″, 272
Hometown: Austin, Texas
High School: Del Valle HS
What to know: A 247 Sports composite three-star recruit…Coached by Charles Burton…2019 District 25-6A First-Team All-District…Selected to play in the Hawaii Tiki Bowl…Part of an offensive line that blocked for a 1,000-yard rusher and a 2,500-yard passer in 2019…Also competed in track and field.
__________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Name: Larson Workman
Position: Offensive Tackle
Height/Weight: 6’5″, 270
Hometown: Ganado, Texas
High School: Ganado HS
What to know: A 247 Sports composite three-star recruit…Selected to play in Blue-Grey Football All-American Bowl…2019 Texas APSE 3A All-State honorable mention…Helped block for two 1,000-yard rushers and a 2,000-yard passer in 2020…All-state honoree…Advanced to the third round of the state playoffs…As a junior, helped team break a six-year playoff drought and led team to fourth round.
__________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Name: Mason Brotherton
Position: Tight end
Height/Weight: 6’4″, 242
Hometown: Mena, Ark.
High School: Mena HS
What to know: A 247 Sports composite three-star recruit…Coached by Craig Bentley at Mena, helping the team to a 6-4 mark and a 5-0 conference record…Caught 46 passes for 544 yards and three touchdowns as a senior at Mena…As a junior, caught 21 passes for 272 yards and five touchdowns…Finished his high school career with 1,310 receiving yards from the tight end spot…One of 250 prep prospects nationwide to be selected as a finalist for the SI All-American Team.
"You're going to get a player that's going to play and hard each down, and come ready to work. Let's do it. Rock Chalk."Corey Robinson
"I can't wait to get down there and bring a lot of energy to the field. I can't wait to help make the O-Line a lot stronger. I can't wait to get down there and start finishing blocks and protect that quarterback. Rock Chalk."De'Kedrick Sterns
"I'm very excited about being able to get to Kansas and get to work. I'm ready to do my part on the team, and make everyone better. Rock Chalk."Larson Workman
"I'm excited to be a Jayhawk. I chose this place because of the great atmosphere and the coaches. I'm confident in what we are building here, and I'm ready to go win. Rock Chalk."Mason Brotherton