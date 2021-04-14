🏀 Sydney Curry Signs to Play Men’s Basketball at Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Forward Sydney Curry has signed a national letter of intent to play basketball at Kansas, KU head coach Bill Self announced Wednesday. Curry is a junior college transfer and will have two years of eligibility at KU.

Curry (6-foot-8, 260 pounds) committed to Kansas last November and is known for his strength and high motor down low. The Fort Wayne, Indiana, native plays junior college basketball for John A. Logan College in Carterville, Illinois, and will be playing in the NJCAA National Tournament, April 19-24, in Hutchinson, Kansas. Logan is coached by Kyle Smithpeters.

“Sydney is going to bring size, strength and athleticism to our frontcourt, giving us another rim protector,” Self said. “He’s a big man that can play above the rim and has shown the ability to have a big presence inside. Sydney has been developed very well while at Logan and is making a big impact as they continue to play in the upcoming JUCO national tournament.”

Through 19 games this season, Curry has averaged 13.1 points and 8.2 rebounds per game on 68.8% shooting. As a freshman, Curry averaged 13.5 points and 8.3 rebounds per game while shooting 74% from the field. He was named the 2020 Great Rivers Athletic Conference (GRAC) Freshman of the Year and an all-conference and All-Region 24 selection.

Curry joins forwards KJ Adams from Austin, Texas, and Zach Clemence from San Antonio, who signed with Kansas in November 2020 and Cam Martin, who signed with KU April 14.

Kansas Men’s Basketball Signees

KJ Adams (Fr., 6-7, 200, F, Austin, Texas, Westlake HS)

Zach Clemence (Fr., 6-10, 215, F, San Antonio, Texas, Sunrise Christian Academy [Kan.])

Sydney Curry (Jr., 6-8, 260, F, Fort Wayne, Ind., Northrop HS, John A. Logan College)

Cam Martin (Sr., 6-9, 240, F, Yukon, Okla., Yukon HS, Missouri Southern)