🏀 Women’s Hoops Home Wednesday to Face Houston Christian

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks look to remain unbeaten at home this season when they host visiting Houston Christian on Wednesday, Dec. 6 at Allen Fieldhouse.

Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on Big 12 NOW on ESPN with Josh Klinger (play-by-play) and Niccolly Wuellner (analyst) on the call. Fans can also listen to the game on the Jayhawk Radio Network from Learfield, with Steven Davis and David Lawrence calling the action.

Kansas went 1-1 last week, including a 67-56 home win over Southeastern Louisiana on Nov. 30. The Jayhawks closed out the month of November with a 3-3 record but suffered a 63-52 road defeat at Texas A&M on Sunday.

The Jayhawks have played a tough non-conference slate to this point, which includes two close defeats against Top 10 opponents No. 9 Virginia Tech (59-58) and No. 6 UConn (71-63) at the Cayman Islands Classic.

Kansas is 2-0 at Allen Fieldhouse this season and winners of 10-consecutive home games dating back to last season. KU’s 10-game home winning streak is the second-longest active streak among Big 12 teams (Texas Tech, 11).

Wednesday’s game against Houston Christian will be the first time the two programs have faced off against each other. Kansas Coach Brandon Schneider faced the Huskies six times as the head coach at Stephen F. Austin, going 5-1 in those matchups.

Holly Kergister led the Jayhawks with 13 points and nine rebounds in the 51-63 loss at Texas A&M on Sunday. Kergieter has now led the Jayhawks in scoring in three games this year, with her best performance coming with 24 points at Penn State on Nov. 13. She moved into ninth in career scoring at Kansas in the game at Texas A&M. She has now scored 1,643 points, which is 46 away from passing Tamecka Dixon (1993-97) for eighth in school history.

Taiyanna Jackson, a unanimous Preseason All-Big selection, is leading the Jayhawks with 13.7 points and 9.6 rebounds per game while shooting 59.7% (43-72) from the field. Jackson has recorded four double-doubles in seven games, giving her 31 for her career. Prior to the season, Jackson was named to watch lists for the Wooden Award, the Naismith Award and the Lisa Leslie Award.

Freshman S’Mya Nichols ranks second on the team in points, averaging 12.6 points per game. The Overland Park, Kansas, native has reached double figures in scoring five times this season, with a season-high 17 points vs. Kansas City on Nov. 18.

Zakiyah Franklin also reached double figures with 10 points at Texas A&M, her fourth consecutive game and fifth time this season scoring in double figures. Franklin is fourth on the team at 10.6 points per game for the year, and she is now 11th on KU’s all-time scoring list with 1,610 career points.

Up Next

Kansas plays its sixth game away from home this season on Sunday, Dec. 10 with a trip to Charles Koch Arena to face Wichita State. That game is set to tip off at 1 p.m. CT and will be televised on ESPN+.