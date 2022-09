🏐 Elnady Leads Jayhawks to Victory Over Army

WEST POINT, N.Y. โ€“ The No. 20 Kansas volleyball team extended their five-match winning streak after going 2-0 on the first day of the Black Knights Invitational on September 2 at the Gillis Field House. The Jayhawks defeated host Army 3-0 (25-21, 25-23, 25-20).

โ€œThe Jayhawks had a good day,โ€ stated head coach Ray Bechard. โ€œWe had two quality opponents. We had to find different ways to win. Sometimes our serve reception wasnโ€™t up to standard, but we had some other people step up and do some good things and we are happy to get out of here with two good victories.โ€

Set One

Kansas took a big lead to start off the set. Super-senior Anezka Szabo put down a kill to force a timeout by Army 8-3. The Black Knights caught up 10-8, but the Jayhawks moved to 11-9 after a service error by Army. The score was tied at 15-15, but after a kill by super-senior Rachel Langs and an attack error by Army, the Jayhawks were back on top 17-15. The Black Knights attempted to close the gap, but KU kept pushing to take set one 25-21.

Set Two

Army came out first in set two, but Szaboโ€™s tipped kill tied up the set 1-1. Kills by sophomore Caroline Bien and Langs tied up the set at three before Army was able to take a one-point lead. Redshirt freshman Ayah Elnady came out swinging to take the lead 7-5. The Cairo, Egypt native helped KU to a three-point advantage, 9-6. It was back and forth between the Black Knights and Jayhawks. Army was able to tie up the set 23-23 before Kansas was victorious 25-23.

Set Three

Bien kicked off set three with a kill to advance Kansas 3-1. Army made a comeback with back-to-back service aces to take the lead 9-5. Elnady collected a kill and a block assist with graduate transfer Lauren Dooley to reclaim the lead for Kansas 13-12. Sophomore London Davis entered the set and earned back-to-back kills for herself. Army tried to call a late timeout to find their groove, but the Jayhawks already took flight and were ahead 20-17. A few attack errors by the Black Knights and a kill by Elnady ended the third set 25-20.

Important Notes

Redshirt freshman Ayah Elnady recorded 16 kills with zero errors, hitting .471.

Sophomore Camryn Turner earned a double-double, 34 assists and 14 digs.

Graduate transfer Lauren Dooley and Elnady had three block assists each.

โ€œI think tonight Army was trying to take away from Lauren Dooley and Rachel Langs, so that is where their initial focus was,โ€ said Bechard. โ€œWhen came started finding Ayah Elnady, it was one of our better nights.โ€

Up Next

No. 20 Kansas moves to a record of 5-0 (0-0 Big 12) while Army drops to 1-4 (0-0 Patriot League). KU will play their third and final match of the tournament on September 3 at 10:00 a.m. CT against UConn in the Gillis Field House.