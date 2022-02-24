⛳️ 2022 Jayhawk Women’s Golf Clinics Announced

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Registration is now open for upcoming Jayhawk Women’s Golf Clinics at The Jayhawk Golf Facility at the Jayhawk Club in Lawrence.

There are four scheduled clinics for women ages 21 years old or older with all four for $150. The clinics will be April 3, April 16, May 1 and May 15 and will run from 3-5 p.m. All skill levels are welcome. KU first-year head coach Lindsay Kuhle and associate head coach Katy Nahm will lead the instruction of the participants.

Kuhle is in her first year as head coach at Kansas. Prior to making KU home, Kuhle was a seven-time conference coach of the year who guided Denver to seven league team titles and eight NCAA Tournament berths. Nahm joined the KU women’s golf program as an assistant coach in 2011 and was promoted to associate head coach in 2017.

In just its third year of existence, the Jayhawk Golf Facility, located at The Jayhawk Club, is a state-of-the-art complex that provides the Jayhawks with the necessary tools to train year-round. The 30-acre complex surrounds the driving range at the Jayhawk Club. For on-course performance, the facility includes a large indoor short game area, seven hitting bays and a trackman simulator. Additionally, the private clubhouse for the men’s and women’s programs also includes team-specific lounges, locker rooms and coaches’ offices.

For more information and to register for the Jayhawk Women’s Golf Clinics, contact Katy Nahm at katyh@ku.edu.