🏐 2024 Big 12 Volleyball Schedule Announced

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Volleyball announced their upcoming Big 12 schedule for the 2024 season, which features 18 total matches with the addition of four new conference opponents.

Of these 18 matches, the Jayhawks will take their home court in Horejsi on nine different occasions, starting with their conference opener on September 25 versus UCF.

The first Big 12 road contest of the season will be an October 3 trip to Boulder to take on Colorado. Other road opponents for the Jayhawks will include West Virginia, Cincinnati, Texas Tech, Arizona State, Arizona, K-State and Iowa State.

Jayhawk fans can catch home matches versus UCF, Houston, K-State, Iowa State, Utah, West Virginia, TCU, Baylor and a Senior Day match against BYU on November 27.

Season tickets for Kansas Volleyball are already on sale, and fans can head to this link to purchase.