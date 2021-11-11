⛳ Anna Shultse Signs to Play Women’s Golf at Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Russian National Team member Anna Shultse has signed a National Letter of Intent to play women’s golf at Kansas, KU head coach Lindsay Kuhle announced Thursday. Shultse will be a freshman at KU in the fall of 2022.

“Anna is ranked in the top 675 in the world, won the girls and women’s Russian national amateur, competed at the European Girls Team Championship this past summer and is a member of the Russian National Team,” Kuhle said. “She is competitive, athletic, and knows how to win. Her progress this summer and ability to win in Russia and Spain shows that she is experienced, confident, and competitive, all of which we look for in our players to perform here at a high level. She has the desire to continually improve and play at a professional level once she graduates and will help continue to build the culture on this team. We couldn’t be more excited about her potential, work ethic, and passion for the game.”

From Moscow, Russia, Shultse was the 2021 Russian national champion shooting a 1-under 287 (74-72-72-69). She was also the Russian junior amateur champion posting a three-round 225. For her efforts, Shultse was selected to the Russian National Team in 2021.

Shultse finished runner-up at the 2021 Russian Amateur Championship shooting an even-par 288 (71-71-74-72). In 2020, Shultse made the cut at the Santander Professional Tournament. Also in 2020, Shultse was a member of the Russian Federation team that finished sixth out of 16 teams as the European Girls Team Championship.

At the 2019 Russian junior championship, Shultse set the course record carding a 6-under 66.

Shultse attended a British international school for 10 years until the age of 16 and switched to homeschooling.

Shultse comes from an athletic family as her mother competed as an amateur track and field athlete and her father was a professional bowler who later coached the Russian team in the European championship of bowling.

Shultse joins Katie Ruge (Omaha, Neb.) and Johanna Ebner (Villach, Austria) who have also signed with Kansas. Ebner inked with KU in September 2021 and will join the team in January 2022, while Ruge will join the team this fall.