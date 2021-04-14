🏀 Assistant Women’s Basketball Coaches, Buchanan and Player to Leave KU

"I am very grateful for the time I was able to spend at Kansas, it was a pleasure working at the birthplace of basketball. I had a great time with Coach Schneider and learned a great deal from him these past two years. We were not just coworkers, we are now family. I feel like the way he handled the women’s basketball program through COVID and social injustices was miraculous. I can never thank him enough for the opportunity he gave me to coach and recruit on the biggest, brightest stage. If COVID has taught me anything, it is the importance of family. I’ve been given the opportunity to get closer to home and family, and at this stage in my life that is something I can’t pass up. I wish Kansas, Coach Schneider, the team and the entire athletic department nothing but the best. I am certain that the best is yet to come for Kansas and this women’s basketball program. Rock Chalk."

Jhasmin Player