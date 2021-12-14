🏐 Bien Named to Pittsburgh All-Regional Team

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Freshman Caroline Bien was named to the Pittsburgh All-Regional Team for her performance in the 2021 NCAA Tournament. The All-Regional Team was voted on by members of the media.

In KU’s Sweet Sixteen match against Pittsburgh on Dec. 9, Bien had seven kills, giving her a total of 41 kills over three matches in the tournament. Bien led the Jayhawks in kills during victories over No. 19 Oregon and No. 20 Creighton in the first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

Earlier this year, Bien was named to the AVCA Midwest All-Region Team along with being named the Big 12 and AVCA Midwest Region Freshman of the Year. She also earned a spot on the All-Big 12 First Team. Bien was recognized as the Big 12 Rookie of the Week twice this season, for the weeks of September 13 and September 21.

The Jayhawks earned a spot in the tournament for the first time since the 2017 season and went to the Sweet Sixteen for the first time since 2015. In the first round, Kansas defeated Oregon 3-0 before moving on to face Creighton where they won 3-1. The Jayhawks’ tournament run ended after a 0-3 loss against Pittsburgh.