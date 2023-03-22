🎙 Jayhawker Podcast: Brandon Schneider

The Kansas Women’s Basketball team is marching on, after a 75-47 win against the Missouri Tigers. We’re sitting down today with Coach Brandon Schneider to talk about their NIT victory. Plus, Greg Gurley and Wayne Simien break down Kansas’s loss to Arkansas in the Round of 32.

