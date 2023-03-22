Open Search
Women's Basketball

🎙 Jayhawker Podcast: Brandon Schneider

Spotify Google 810 Radio More Episodes

The Kansas Women’s Basketball team is marching on, after a 75-47 win against the Missouri Tigers.  We’re sitting down today with Coach Brandon Schneider to talk about their NIT victory.  Plus, Greg Gurley and Wayne Simien break down Kansas’s loss to Arkansas in the Round of 32.

The Jayhawker is presented by the University of Kansas Health System, the official healthcare provider of KU Athletics, www.kansashealthsystem.com   By the Hilton President Hotel, the only hotel in the Power and Light District. Just steps from T-Mobile Center. Over 200 rooms and suites to choose from! Call 816-221-9490, or go to www.hilton.com  And the by the Kansas City BBQ Store.  Stop by today to check out the Gozney Pizza Ovens.  www.thekansascitybbqstore.com.  And by our newest sponsor Black & Veatch.  Join us and take ownership of your career, your future and your success.  www.bv.com/careers

Powered by WMT Digital