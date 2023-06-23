🏐 Brian Tate Named Kansas Volleyball Assistant Coach

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Head Coach Ray Bechard has announced the addition of Brian Tate to the Kansas volleyball staff. Tate, who was previously a volunteer assistant in the program, will now be solidified on staff as an assistant coach.

"We thought this transition for Brian was a natural one, given the fact that he did such a great job as a volunteer coach last fall. He made a quick connection with the players and a significant contribution to our primary passers and our passing formations. He gave valuable insight to the staff, which was mission-critical for us to have the type of season we had last fall. He cares about the student athletes that he works with, he’s a team-player and he’s in the business for the right reasons. We are extremely excited for Brian, his wife Cassie and son Tommy to join the Kansas Volleyball family. "

In 2020-21, Tate was named the AVCA 15s National Coach of the Year. During the 2020-21 campaign, Tate led the Dynasty Volleyball Club to a record of 68-8.

Tate is currently the Associate Director of Adidas Dynasty Volleyball Club, where he serves as the lead coach for 15s-16s, technical director, and recruiting director while being the club’s assigned director to the satellite club Dynasty Academy.

"I am elated to accept the position of Assistant Volleyball Coach with The University of Kansas. I couldn’t be more excited to continue with the exceptional program that Coach Bechard has built. It was apparent during my time last season this is a special place with great volleyball surrounded by incredible people."

Tate was the assistant volleyball coach at Rockhurst University from 2014-2020. He assisted in the overall coaching, organization and supervision of a competitive Division II program. Tate helped with the development of players and the recruitment of student-athletes.

He helped Rockhurst to a record of 186-43 in six years, including four 30-win seasons, with six trips to the NCAA Division II national tournament and GLVC conference tournament. Tate took part in five trips to the Sweet Sixteen, three to the Elite Eight and two to the Final Four.

While at Rockhurst, Tate coached 11 AVCA All-Americans, the 2015 Division II Player of the Year, the 2018 Midwest Region Player of the Year, two Elite 90 award winners, the 2019 GLVC Player of the year and 27 All-GLVC performers.

Tate got his bachelor’s degree in Secondary Education and English from Rockhurst in May 2017.