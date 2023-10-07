⛳ Clark, Rothman Pace Jayhawks in Strong Second Round of Ron Moore Intercollegiate

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. – Juniors Lauren Clark and Jordan Rothman both sit inside of the top-10 as the Kansas Women’s Golf team is in third place heading into the final round of the Ron Moore Intercollegiate at the University of Denver Golf Club.

The Jayhawks fired off their second-consecutive 6-under par round as a team and are in third overall at -12, 14 shots behind host and leader, Denver. Kansas sits one shot back of second-place Cal (-13). Clark posted a four-under round of 68 and is tied for fourth, while Rothman sits tied for sixth after a two-under round of 70.

“We had another solid round today with tough pin locations,” said head coach Lindsay Kuhle. “We got off to another great start and finished well. The weather was perfect, and the course was score-able if you were on the correct side of the hole.”

Clark carded six birdies for her round, including a stretch of three-straight on holes seven, eight and nine. Clark birdied every par-five on the course.

Rothman is tied for sixth after a second round of 70, posting three birdies and just one bogey. Rothman’s birdies came on holes 11, 14 and 16.

“Really good playing from Lauren today with a 68 and Jordan with a 70,” said Kuhle. “This course rewards aggressive play and good putting, which we did well today. If we continue to play that way and give ourselves birdie opportunities like we have, I’m confident the putts will fall after getting more used to the faster greens.”

Freshman Lyla Louderbaugh posted a second-consecutive even-par round of 72, that included three birdies and three bogeys. Louderbaugh sits tied for 23rd heading into the final round.

Junior Lily Hirst shot an even-par round of 72, while Senior Hanna Hawks shot a three-over round of 75. Hirst and Hawks are both tied for 39th with 18 holes to play. Junior Johanna Ebner fired off a one-over 73, tied for 43rd as the individual for Kansas.

“Our ball striking has been phenomenal this week and we’re looking forward to another day of it tomorrow,” Kuhle added.

Kansas will play the third and final round of the Ron Moore Intercollegiate on Sunday. Live stats for the tournament can be found here. The Jayhawks will be paired with Denver and Cal and will tee off at 9:30 a.m. CT in a shotgun start.