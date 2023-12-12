🏐 Cooper Selected 14th Overall in Inaugural Pro Volleyball Federation Draft

ATLANTA – Kansas Volleyball’s Reagan Cooper was drafted in the second round of the inaugural Pro Volleyball Federation draft, making her the 14th overall pick and a member of the Columbus Fury.

Cooper was one of seven Big 12 players to be selected in this year’s draft, and she is joined by fellow All-Big 12 First Team member Texas middle blocker Asjia O’Neal, who was the overall No. 1 pick.

During her lone season at Kansas, Cooper made quite the impact. The Texas Tech transfer was recognized various times on a national scale, as she was named AVCA Midwest All-Region, as well as the Division I National Player of the Week back on Nov. 21, making her the first Kansas player to earn that award since Kelsie Payne (2016).

The graduate out of Rowlett, Texas was also named All-Big 12 First Team after leading the Jayhawks with 3.86 kills and 4.17 points per set while hitting an impressive .346 on the year. Cooper tied the program record for most kills in a single match when she knocked down 29 against Penn State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, marking the fifth time she surpassed 20-plus kills in a match this season.

The Pro Volleyball Federation currently consists of seven teams: Atlanta Vibe, Columbus Fury, Grand Rapids Rise, Omaha Supernova, Orlando Valkyries, San Diego Mojo and an unnamed team in Las Vegas. The league will also add teams in Dallas, Kansas City and Indianapolis in 2025.

The teams will play a 24-match schedule, culminating in a four-team championship weekend in mid-May with two semifinal matches before the title contest.

A player drafted needed to be at least 18 years or older on the day of the draft and defined as a college player. Athletes who met these criteria were eligible to be drafted. Players were not required to declare for the draft, and anyone drafted may elect to return to college (if she has remaining eligibility) should she choose not to sign with her Pro Volleyball Federation team.

The league has multiple professional athlete and celebrity backers, including three-time Olympic Gold Medalist Kerri Walsh Jennings, volleyball superstars Dr. Cecile Reynaud, Laurie Corbelli and Jenna Rosenthal, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer and singer Jason Derulo.