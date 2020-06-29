🏐 Crawford Named Big 12 Preseason Freshman Of The Year

IRVING, Texas – Incoming freshman middle blocker Caroline Crawford has been named the Big 12 Preseason Freshman of the Year, as voted on by the league coaches.

Crawford, a Lansing, Kansas native, was named the 2019 Kansas 5A State Player of the Year among many honors during her high school career.

In 2018, Crawford aided USA’s U18 team to a gold medal at the 2018 NORCECA Women’s U18 Continental Championship in Honduras, and one year later was a member of the gold medal team at the 2019 Women’s U18 World Championship in Egypt.

Her experiences with Team USA are slated to continue as Crawford was selected to the U.S. Women’s Junior National Training Team.

In addition to her accolades with Team USA, she was named an AVCA First Team Under Armour All-American as a senior and was ranked No. 22 on PrepVolleyball’s Top Senior list.

Crawford is the second Kansas honoree to be named Big 12 Preseason Freshman of the Year, joining Ainise Havili, who was honored prior to the 2014 season.