🏐 Crawford Named Big 12 Preseason Freshman Of The Year
IRVING, Texas – Incoming freshman middle blocker Caroline Crawford has been named the Big 12 Preseason Freshman of the Year, as voted on by the league coaches.
Crawford, a Lansing, Kansas native, was named the 2019 Kansas 5A State Player of the Year among many honors during her high school career.
In 2018, Crawford aided USA’s U18 team to a gold medal at the 2018 NORCECA Women’s U18 Continental Championship in Honduras, and one year later was a member of the gold medal team at the 2019 Women’s U18 World Championship in Egypt.
Her experiences with Team USA are slated to continue as Crawford was selected to the U.S. Women’s Junior National Training Team.
In addition to her accolades with Team USA, she was named an AVCA First Team Under Armour All-American as a senior and was ranked No. 22 on PrepVolleyball’s Top Senior list.
Crawford is the second Kansas honoree to be named Big 12 Preseason Freshman of the Year, joining Ainise Havili, who was honored prior to the 2014 season.
2020 Big 12 Volleyball Preseason Awards
Preseason Player of the Year: Yossiana Pressley, Baylor, OH, Sr.
Preseason Freshman of the Year: Caroline Crawford, Kansas, MB
2020 All-Big 12 Volleyball Preseason Team
|Name, School
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Cl.
|Hometown
|Yossiana Pressley, Baylor#^!
|OH
|6-0
|Sr.
|Cypress, Texas
|Hannah (Lockin) Sedwick, Baylor#^&
|S
|6-1
|Sr.
|Des Moines, Iowa
|Marieke van der Mark, Baylor
|OPP
|6-6
|Jr.
|Papendrecht, The Netherlands
|Candelaria Herrera, Iowa State^
|MB
|6-1
|Sr.
|San Juan, Argentina
|Eleanor Holthaus, Iowa State#^
|RS
|6-1
|Jr.
|Richmond, Minnesota
|Keyton Kinley, Oklahoma#^@
|DS
|5-5
|Jr.
|Lexington, Kentucky
|Sarah Sanders, Oklahoma^
|OH
|6-4
|Jr.
|Plano, Texas
|Katie Clark, TCU#*
|MB
|6-3
|Jr.
|Arlington, Texas
|Brionne Butler, Texas#^
|MB
|6-4
|Jr.
|Kendleton, Texas
|Logan Eggleston, Texas#^
|OH
|6-2
|Jr.
|Brentwood, Tennessee
|Skylar Fields, Texas#^~
|OPP
|6-2
|So.
|Missouri City, Texas
|Brooke Kanas, Texas Tech
|OH/RS
|6-2
|Jr.
|New Braunfels, Texas
|Brianna Lynch, West Virginia
|MB
|6-2
|Sr.
|Johns Creek, Georgia
# – unanimous selection
^ – 2019 All-Big 12 First Team
* – 2019 All-Big 12 Second Team
! – 2019 Big 12 Player of the Year
& – 2019 Big 12 Setter of the Year
@ – 2019 Big 12 Libero of the Year
~ – 2019 Big 12 Freshman of the Year