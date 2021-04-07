🏐 Crawford Named Big 12 Rookie of the Week For Third Time

IRVING, Texas – Kansas middle blocker Caroline Crawford continues to add to her impressive freshman campaign with the Jayhawks, and has been named Big 12 Rookie of the Week for the third time this season.

The Jayhawks played two matches against Arkansas State, beating the Red Wolves with two three-set sweeps.

Crawford registered 20 kills through the two matches while adding 11 blocks. She finished with 29.5 points and average 4.9 points per set.

The Lansing, Kansas native has been named Big 12 Rookie of the Week three times this season and was also named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week March 17.

Defensive Player of the Week

Sept. 29 – Brionne Butler, Texas, MB, Jr.

Oct. 6 — Abigail Archibong, Kansas State, MB, So.

Oct. 13 — Shanel Bramschreiber, Baylor, L/DS, Jr.

Oct. 20 — Laché Harper, Baylor, MB, Gr.

Oct. 27 – Kara McGhee, Baylor, MB, So.

Nov. 3 — Kara McGhee, Baylor, MB, So.

Nov. 10 — Brionne Butler, Texas, MB, Jr.

Nov. 17 – Izzy Enna, Iowa State, LB, Sr.

Nov. 24 – Kennedy Farris, Kansas, L/DS, So.

March 3 – Preslie Anderson, Baylor, MB, Sr.

March 10 — Brionne Butler, Texas, MB, Jr.

March 17 — Caroline Crawford, Kansas, MB, Fr.

March 24 — Yossiana Pressley, Baylor, OH, Sr.

March 31 – Brionne Butler, Texas, MB, Jr.

April 6 – Molly Phillips, Texas, MB, So.

Rookie of the Week

Sept. 29 — Guewe Diouf, Oklahoma, OH, Fr.

Oct. 6 — Jayden Nembhard, Kansas State, OH, Fr.

Oct. 13 – Caroline Crawford, Kansas, MB, Fr.

Oct. 20 — Guewe Diouf, Oklahoma, OH, Fr.

Oct. 27 – Aliyah Carter, Kansas State, OH, Fr.

Nov. 3 – Aliyah Carter, Kansas State, OH, Fr.

Nov. 10 — Jayden Nembhard, Kansas State, OH, Fr.

Nov. 17 — Guewe Diouf, Oklahoma, OH, Fr.

Nov. 24 — Caroline Crawford, Kansas, MB, Fr.

March 3 – Ayah Elnady, Kansas, OH, Fr.

March 10 — Guewe Diouf, Oklahoma, OH, Fr.

March 17 — Aliyah Carter, Kansas State, OH, Fr.

March 24 — Aliyah Carter, Kansas State, OH, Fr.

March 31 — Aliyah Carter, Kansas State, OH, Fr.

April 6 — Caroline Crawford, Kansas, MB, Fr.