🏐 Crawford Named to USA Volleyball Women's Indoor U20 National Training Team

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Kansas middle blocker Caroline Crawford has been named to USA Volleyball Women’s Indoor U20 National Training Team.

Crawford is one of 20 athletes named to the team and is only one of six to be entering her second year of college.

Prior to her first year at Kansas, Crawford competed on the U.S. Youth National Team, winning the gold medal at the 2018 NORCECA Women’s U18 Continental Championship in Honduras and at the 2019 Women’s U18 World Championships in Egypt.

Following the conclusion of the 2020-21 season, she was named All-Big 12 First Team and All-Big 12 Rookie Team. Crawford was later selected as an American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) All-Midwest Region Honorable Mention honoree.

—

The Training Team will produce the 12-player roster that will compete in the 2021 FIVB Women’s U20 World Championship held July 9-18 in Rotterdam, Netherlands, and Kortrijk, Belgium. All members of the Women’s U20 National Training Team will participate in a training camp held June 28-July 8 at UNLV in Las Vegas, Nevada, before the team is selected and travels to the competition site.

Entering Second Year of College (6): Caroline Crawford (Lansing, Kan.), Allison Jacobs (Stevenson Ranch, Calif.), Emily Londot (Utica, Ohio), Hattie Monson (Morris, Ill.), Elena Oglivie (Kapolei, Hawaii), Sydney Reed (Glenelg, Md.)

Entering First Year of College (10): Ally Batenhorst (Katy, Texas), Gabrielle Essix (Hoover, Ala.), Reagan Hope (Phoenix, Ariz.), Lindsay Krause (Papillion, Neb.), Kami Miner (Redondo Beach, Calif.), Lexi Rodriguez (Sterling, Ill.), Katy Ryan (Rathdrum, Idaho), Shaylee Shore (Prosper, Texas), Katelyn Smith (Irvine, Calif.), Sarah White (Cranberry Township, Pa.)

Entering Final Year of High School (4): Carter Booth (Englewood, Colo.), Averi Carlson (Lucas, Texas), Anna Kate Herrington (Orlando, Fla.), Jordan Middleton (Gilbert, Ariz.)