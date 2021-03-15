⛳️ Darkness Suspends Second Round at Briar’s Creek Invitational

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. – Kansas junior Sera Tadokoro carded four birdies in the first round of the Briar’s Creek Invitational at The Golf Club at Briar’s Creek on Monday. In a field that consists of eight top-50 teams, No. 49 Kansas is in 14th place in the 18-team field when the second round was suspended due to darkness.

The Briar’s Creek Invitational’s second round will be completed with an 8:30 a.m. (ET) start and a 9 a.m. shotgun start for the third and final round Tuesday, March 16.

Tadokoro shot a 2-over par 74 in her opening round and was in seventh place in the 92-golfer field. In her second round, Tadokoro was 6-over when play was suspended and is in a tie for 28th place, only four shots from the top 10.

KU sophomore Lauren Heinlein shot a 79 (+7) in her first round and has a solid second round going as she is three over with three holes to play. Like Heinlein, Jayhawk junior Aristelle Acuff and sophomore Abby Glynn are also three-over par in their second rounds. Acuff has two holes to complete, while Glynn has five. Acuff carded an 82 in her opening round and Glynn a 93. In her first collegiate competition, freshman Hanna Hawks shot an 82 in her first round and is plus-9 in her second round with four holes to complete.

