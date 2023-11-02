🏀 Dates Announced for Hawk Talk with Brandon Schneider

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Athletics has announced the dates and times for ‘Hawk Talk’ with Women’s Basketball Coach Brandon Schneider, which begins on Thursday, Nov. 9, at Big Mill in Lawrence.

Hosted by Steven Davis, Hawk Talk gives Kansas fans insight into the women’s basketball program from Schneider and players. There will be 12 one-hour shows throughout the season, beginning on Nov. 9 and continuing through March 4 before a final postseason recap show. The show will air from 6-7 p.m. throughout the season, with shows generally on Thursdays, but all times and dates subject to change.

Now in his ninth year at Kansas, Schneider led the Jayhawks to a 25-11 record and the WNIT Championship last season. The Jayhawks won six games at Allen Fieldhouse in the postseason, which culminated with a 66-59 victory over Columbia in the WNIT Championship game. KU hosted the championship game in front of 11,701 fans, the largest crowd to see a women’s basketball game at Allen Fieldhouse since 2009.

Kansas has been picked to finish third in the Big 12 this season in the annual preseason poll, which is voted on by the Big 12 Conference’s head coaches. The Jayhawks return four starters and seven letterwinners from the 2022-23 team, including three players who earned Preseason All-Big 12 recognition. Taiyanna Jackson earned a unanimous selection to the first team while Zakiyah Franklin was selected to the team and Holly Kersgieter received honorable mention.

Jackson was also named to the Lisa Leslie Award Preseason Watch List. The Lisa Leslie Award recognizes NCAA women’s basketball’s top center. Along with that watch list selection, Franklin was selected to the Nancy Lieberman Award Preseason Watch list, which recognizes the best point guard in NCAA women’s basketball.

Hawk Talk can be heard around the state of Kansas on the Jayhawk Radio Network affiliates, on KUAthletics.com, which will also feature a live audio stream of the show, and on the official Kansas Jayhawks app. Fans can submit questions to Coach Brandon on the front page of KUAthletics.com. The show will also be available the next day on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+, Spectrum Sports KC, and Cox Cable. Check your local listing for availability.

Big Mill in Lawrence is the place to watch all of your Jayhawk teams live and enjoy weekly food and drink specials. Fans can visit the Lawrence location throughout the season to watch Coach Brandon’s live show. Show dates and times are subject to change.

2023-24 Hawk Talk with Brandon Schneider Schedule

Thursday, Nov. 9 – 6 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 16 – 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 12 – 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 19 – 6 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 4 – 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 9 – 6 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 18 – 6 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 1 – 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 6 – 6 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 22 – 6 p.m.

Monday, March 4 – 6 p.m.