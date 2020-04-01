🏀 Dear Basketball

I want to thank you for everything you brought into my life. You taught me so much, and God used you to shape me into whom I have become. Thank you for teaching me that no matter what, hard work always pays off and that your dreams are never far away. I still can’t believe that a 12-year-old girl, that barely could dribble a ball, will have her name etched in history as a part of the most storied school in basketball history.

Still in disbelief, a couple of weeks ago I got the unexpected news that our journey ended. I’m in such denial that I can’t even cry about it, and it’s killing me. I expected that we would have a couple more weeks to finish our story, but you know things do not always go the way we expect. For 10 years you were a part of my life, and it’s not going to be easy to say goodbye.

When people told me that I would one day play in the United States, I always laughed, not seeing what they saw for myself. However, in a blink of an eye, I found myself sitting on a chartered flight headed to another game as a Jayhawk. On that day, sitting on a chartered flight, a movie played in my mind. I was overwhelmed by thankfulness, and quietly I started crying, but a good cry. I am never going to forget that day. Our journey was marked by laughter, cries, ups and downs.

Through you, God blessed me with unforgettable experiences, but most importantly my experiences were filled with unforgettable people. Through you, God gave me many families. I had to learn how to adapt, how to keep fighting when my strength was gone, and you taught me that I’ll never have to do anything alone. Thank you for all the coaches, teammates and amazing friends you positioned in my life. In a couple of years, I’ll probably forget about most of the losses and wins, but the moments with those that I love are the memories that I will cherish forever in my heart.

Basketball, you brought me 5,337 miles from home, so we could finish our journey where your own story started.

Sincerely yours,

Nicci 🏀❤️💙