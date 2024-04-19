⛳️ DeKock in Top 10, Kansas in Sixth Heading into Final Round of Big 12 Championship

HOCKLEY, Texas – Led by a career-low round of 69 from sophomore Amy DeKock, the Kansas women’s golf team sits in sixth place at +18 at the Big 12 Championship after shooting a five-over 289 at the Houston Oaks Country Club on Friday afternoon. DeKock sits in a tie for seventh at +1 in her conference championship debut.

Texas leads the 13-team field at +1, followed by Houston (+6), Iowa State (+7), Baylor (+13) and K-State (+13) to round out the top five.

“We got off to a really good start today which was a goal of ours,” Kansas head coach Lindsay Kuhle said after the second round. “There was no wind today to give us perfect golf conditions, but there were difficult pin locations. We finished even par on the last six holes which I thought was really good and we gave ourselves good birdie opportunities thanks to our ball-striking abilities.”

DeKock, a native of Palm Desert, California, posted a career-low, two-under round of 69 in the second round of the conference championship. DeKock picked up five birdies on her card, which included a stretch of back-to-back birdies on holes six and seven. DeKock sits in a tie for seventh place at +1.

Junior Lauren Clark posted a one-over round of 72 which consisted of four birdies. Clark was -1 through 17 holes before making a double bogey on the last hole of the day. Clark shares a tie of 25th at +5.

Junior Jordan Rothman (+5) joins Clark at T25 after a two-over round of 73. Rothman carded two birdies on the day and allowed just four bogeys.

Junior Lily Hirst posted a four-over 75 and sits +7 for the event in a tie for 35th. Hirst was +3 after the front nine but carded two birdies to finish the back nine +1.

Senior Hanna Hawks shot a 76 (+5) and is T41 at +9 after carding two birdies for her round.

“We need to get off to another good start,” Kuhle added. “If we can just be calm and confident starting out tomorrow, we can jump out to a good start. Having all five scorers compete today was really solid and helped our team score.”

CURRENT STANDINGS

T7. DeKock, +1

T25. Rothman, +5

T25. Clark, +5

T35. Hirst, +7

T41. Hawks, +9

THE FINAL ROUND

The third and final round will be played Saturday, April 20, with Kansas teeing off at 8:15 a.m. CT in shotgun start format. The Jayhawks will be paired with Baylor and K-State for the final round. Live scoring from the Big 12 Championship can be found on Golfstat, while fans can also follow along with live updates from the official Kansas Women’s Golf Twitter (X) account. Saturday’s final round will be will be televised via Big 12 Now on ESPN+ starting at 10:00 a.m. CT with Ryan Burr and Suzy Whaley calling the action.