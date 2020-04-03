Embiid Teams Up with 76ers Managing Partners To Contribute $1.3 Million To Penn Medicine

A week after pledging to aid his community and those affected during the COVID-19 global pandemic, former Kansas standout and current NBA star Joel Embiid formerly announced that he, along with the 76ers managing partners, are combining to contribute $1.3 million to Penn Medicine. This will establish a funding campaign for COVID-19 antibody testing of front line health care workers.

“During this pandemic, many doctors and nurses are working like soldiers on the front lines of a war and they need to be provided with as much armor as possible in this battle,” Embiid said. “COVID-19 antibody testing can help Philadelphia health care workers at this critical time, and we need to do everything possible to help those heroes who are putting their lives at risk to help us.”

