⛳️ Favorite Holiday Traditions

In the picture with me and my mom we are making Struffoli which is the Italian name for Honeyballs. They’re a small ball of dough drizzled in honey with sprinkles and they’re the most amazing little treat around Christmas time. Making struffoli every year has been a tradition in my family for many generations. My nonny (grandma) passed it down to my mom and my mom has passed it down to me and I will continue to pass it down to my future family.

Another pastry we make is shown, they’re called snowball cookies. They are a buttery savory cookie with chocolate chips in them sprinkled with powdered sugar. They are by far my favorite treat we make every year.

Christmas is my favorite time of year because I get to spend time with my family. This year with COVID I’ve gotten to spend more time with my brother this holiday and it’s the best thing I could’ve asked for. We play lots of games and watch lots of Christmas movies.