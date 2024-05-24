🏐 First Competition Highlights Jayhawks First Full Day in Hungary

BUDAPEST, Hungary – Fresh off a long travel day, the Kansas Volleyball team got into a full day of activities in Budapest on Friday, May 24.

The Jayhawks began the day with sightseeing in Budapest, visiting several historic areas in the city as a group before dispersing into small groups to explore the city and enjoy the local cuisine.

“After a great breakfast at the hotel, we got to walk around Buda as a team and sight see together,” sophomore Aisha Aiono said. “There was a lot of beautiful architecture, and we definitely took the opportunity to take tons of pictures. We split into groups for lunch and were able to share our different experiences within the city before taking a break in the hotel. Then we got the chance to play against a local club team in a best-of-five match in their facilities. We met a bunch of cool people along the way and made some new friends.”

After lunch, the Jayhawks returned to the hotel for final preparations before taking on Vasas Óbuda, a Hungarian U20 Team, on Friday night at the Folyondár Sports Center in Budapest. Despite a long travel day that ended less than 24 hours before, the Jayhawks showed no effects.

“A lot of times on one of these foreign trips, the first night is a struggle just dealing with the travel the day before,” Kansas Coach Ray Bechard said following the match. “I thought our group tonight was as functional as we’ve been on the first night. There’s a lot to be excited about tonight and a lot to build on.”

Kansas won the first set and Vasas tied it at 1-1 after winning the second, but KU finished off the match by winning sets three and four in commanding fashion as the Jayhawks won the match 3-1. All available players were able to get into the contest and contribute to KU’s tour-opening victory.

“I think we played very well,” senior Toyosi Onabanjo said. “I think we started a little slow, but we picked it up as the match continued. We have a lot of new personnel this year, so it’s nice to see everyone get on the court and do their work.”

Saturday will be KU’s final full day in Budapest and will feature another morning of sightseeing with the opportunity to try the local cuisine for lunch. Following that, the Jayhawks will prepare for a second match against Vasas Óbuda, which will be played on Saturday evening.

Match Schedule

Subject to change

May 24 – vs. Vasas Óbuda (Budapest, Hungary) – Kansas 3, Vasas 1

May 25 – vs. Vasas Óbuda (Budapest, Hungary)

May 28 – vs. Slovenia U20 Team (Maribor, Slovenia)

May 29 – vs. Mladost Zagreb (Maribor, Slovenia)

May 31 – vs. B1 Volley Modena (Modena, Italy)

June 2 – vs. Italian Federation Team (Milan, Italy)