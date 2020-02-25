📚 Five Jayhawks Collect Academic All-Big 12 Honors

IRVING, Texas – The Kansas women’s basketball team placed five student-athletes on the 2020 Academic All-Big 12 Women’s Basketball Team, the conference announced Tuesday.

Senior Niccolly Ramalho, a liberal arts & sciences major, is one of four among the Academic All-Big 12 Women’s Basketball Team with a 4.00-grade point average. The Sao Paulo, Brazil, native was selected to the Academic All-Big 12 First Team with three of her teammates.

Joining Ramalho on the first-team are fellow Brazilian senior Mariane De Carvalho, junior Bailey Helgren and sophomore Aniya Thomas. De Carvalho and Thomas both are communication studies majors, while Helgren is taking up business management & leadership. Helgren’s first-team selection marks her second in her career, while as a freshman she was named to the Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team.

Sophomore Brooklyn Mitchell collected her first academic honor as a second-team selection. The New Orleans native is studying sports management.

In the Brandon Schneider era, Kansas has had 20 student-athletes named Academic All-Big 12 selections, including 16 Jayhawks on the first-team.

First team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 or better GPA while the second team selections hold a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA. To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher either cumulative or the two previous semesters and must have participated in 20 percent of their team’s scheduled contests.

Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence. Senior student-athletes who have participated for a minimum of two years and meet all the criteria except percent of participation are also eligible.