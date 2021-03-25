🏀 Five Jayhawks Earn Academic All-Big 12 Recognition

IRVING, Texas – Five student-athletes from the Kansas women’s basketball team garnered recognition on the Academic All-Big 12 Teams, as announced by the league office on Thursday afternoon. The Jayhawks notched several on the First Team and a pair on the Second Team.

First Team selections include Chandler Prater, Aniya Thomas and Holly Kersgieter. Prater is a redshirt-freshman majoring in communications studies and has earned the first conference honor of her career. Thomas also majors in communications studies and is now a two-time All-Academic honoree. Kersgieter is a sophomore and majors in business administration.

The Second Team is highlighted by Brooklyn Mitchell and Zakiyah Franklin. Mitchell is now a two-time selection to the Academic All-Big 12 Second Team, majoring in sports management. Franklin is a sophomore who is also a sports management major.

A total of 48 student-athletes were selected to the 2021 Academic All-Big 12 Women’s Basketball Team. Thirty-eight selections made up the First Team with the remaining 10 garnering second-team honors.

First team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 or better GPA while the second team selections hold a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA. To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher either cumulative or the two previous semesters and must have participated in 20 percent of their team’s scheduled contests. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence. Senior student-athletes who have participated for a minimum of two years and meet all the criteria except percent of participation are also eligible.