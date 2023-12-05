🏐 Four Jayhawks Named AVCA Midwest All-Region

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The American Volleyball Coaches Association announced Tuesday that Kansas Volleyball’s London Davis, Camryn Turner, Ayah Elnady and Reagan Cooper were named to the Midwest All-Region First Team for their outstanding seasons.

This marks the second-consecutive year that Kansas has received four All-Region accolades. Last season, middle blocker Lauren Dooley, opposite Anezka Szabo and outside hitter Elnady were all named Midwest All-Region, while setter Turner was named Midwest All-Region honorable mention.

Davis, a Second Team All-Big 12 selection, was a force for the Jayhawks all year long, averaging 2.74 kills and 3.10 points per set. The junior opposite from Galena, Ohio reached a new career-high when she knocked down 28 kills against K-State, which was the most kills by a player from Kansas since 2009. Davis ended the year with 304 kills, 76 total blocks and 344.5 points. This is Davis’ first career All-Region accolade.

Turner, the Big 12 Setter of the Year and First Team All-Big 12 selection, led the conference in assists per set for the majority of the season, ending at the top with a 10.67 average. The Topeka native was the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week back in September, as well as the lone Preseason All-Big 12 selection for the Jayhawks. Turner also posted the second most digs per set on the team with 2.95 and recorded 84 kills and 58 total blocks for a well-rounded season stat line.

Elnady was one of three Jayhawks to be named First Team All-Big 12 this season, as she was vital in Kansas’ attack. Elnady finished second on the team in both kills (3.44) and points (4.17) per set and recorded double-digit kills on 20 different occasions this season, including two 20-plus kill performances vs. Big 12 foes Iowa State and UCF. The Cairo, Egypt native also led the Jayhawks in service aces with 26 total on the year and averaged a solid 2.26 digs per set.

This marks Cooper’s second time being recognized by the AVCA this season, as she was named the Division I National Player of the Week back on Nov. 21, making her the first Kansas player to do so since Kelsie Payne back in 2016. The graduate out of Rowlett, Texas was named First Team All-Big 12, and led the Jayhawks with 3.86 kills and 4.17 points per set as well as hitting an impressive .346 on the year. Cooper tied the program record for most kills in a single match when she knocked down 29 in the Jayhawks’ last match, marking the fifth time she surpassed 20-plus kills in a match this season. This is the outside hitter’s first career AVCA All-Region recognition.

The Jayhawks concluded the year with a 24-6, 14-4 conference record, finishing second in the Big 12 and making it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament, where they fell in a tight five-set match to Penn State on Dec. 1.