🏀 Game Preview: at Oklahoma State

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas women’s basketball (6-7, 2-5 Big 12) plays the second game of a back-to-back series against Oklahoma State Feb. 2 at 6:30 p.m. in Stillwater, Oklahoma, in Gallagher-Iba Arena. In the previous meeting between the two schools on Jan. 30, OSU earned the 75-51 victory.

The Jayhawks last played on the road in the state of Oklahoma against the Sooners Jan. 27, falling to OU, 84-81. In the loss, Tina Stephens logged her second-consecutive game with double-figure points (19), while recording a double-double with 10 rebounds. Stephens was joined by Ioanna Chatzileonti (14 points), Brooklyn Mitchell (13) and Aniya Thomas (10) in double figures. Prior to the game at OU, Stephens logged a career-best 22 points against Kansas State Jan. 23.

Holly Kersgieter continues to lead the Kansas attack, boasting a team-high 15.3 points per game, while adding 6.4 rebounds, which ranks second on the team. Against Oklahoma State, she tallied her 10th game this season with 10-or-more points, and finished with a team-best 12 points.

Stephens joins Kersgieter as the only two Jayhawks to average double-digit points, recording 12.2 points on 55-for-100 shooting. Stephens also grabs 6.2 rebounds per game and is second on the team in steals (16). Chatzileonti is the team leader in rebounds per game (7.8) and blocks per game (1.55). Against Oklahoma State, she added six points and four rebounds.