🏀 GAME PREVIEW: at Saint Louis

SCOUTING THE BILLIKENS

The Billikens come into the contest 7-3 on the season and are 4-0 when playing at home. Saint Louis is coming off a 61-56 win over Illinois State.

Head coach Lisa Stone has a career record of 632-342 as a head coach and a 129-105 record at Saint Louis coming into Allen Fieldhouse.

Saint Louis is averaging 61 points a game on 38.5% from the field and 34.1% from beyond the arc. On the boards the Billikens average 39.8 rebounds a game and dish out 12.2 assists per contest.

Pacing Saint Louis has been sophomore guard Ciaja Harbison who is averaging 14.1 points a game on 38.1% shooting and 3.2 assists. Behind Harbison, senior Kendra Wilken averages 11.7 points on 55.1% shooting from the field and 7.4 rebounds.