🏀 Game Preview: at TCU

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas women’s basketball (5-3, 1-1 Big 12) continues its Texas road trip with a Sunday clash in Fort Worth, Texas against TCU (5-5, 0-5 Big 12) at 1 p.m. (CT), in Schollmaier Arena. The game will be broadcast on the Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and also available on the Jayhawk Radio Network.

The Jayhawks last played Thursday, Jan. 14 against No. 21/20 Texas, narrowly upending the Longhorns (79-72) in Austin, Texas behind 20 points by Holly Kersgieter. Four Jayhawks finished in double figures with KU having only eight players available.

The Jayhawks enter their third Big 12 clash with a nearly 10-point scoring advantage (9.5 PPG) over the Horned Frogs (76.1 to 66.6 PPG). Kansas’ Kersgieter is the team leader with 17.3 points per game, while Tina Stephens (12.3), Julie Brosseau (10.1) and Aniya Thomas (10.) each averaging double-digit points.

Newcomer and two-time Big 12 Freshman of the Week Ioanna Chatzileonti is the team leader with 9.4 rebounds per game, while shoring up the defensive end with 1.86 blocks per game. Thomas is one-of-three Kansas players that average one-or-more steals per game, while Thomas also ranks sixth in the Big 12 with 1.86 steals per game.