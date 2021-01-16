🏀 Game Preview: at TCU
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas women’s basketball (5-3, 1-1 Big 12) continues its Texas road trip with a Sunday clash in Fort Worth, Texas against TCU (5-5, 0-5 Big 12) at 1 p.m. (CT), in Schollmaier Arena. The game will be broadcast on the Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and also available on the Jayhawk Radio Network.
The Jayhawks last played Thursday, Jan. 14 against No. 21/20 Texas, narrowly upending the Longhorns (79-72) in Austin, Texas behind 20 points by Holly Kersgieter. Four Jayhawks finished in double figures with KU having only eight players available.
The Jayhawks enter their third Big 12 clash with a nearly 10-point scoring advantage (9.5 PPG) over the Horned Frogs (76.1 to 66.6 PPG). Kansas’ Kersgieter is the team leader with 17.3 points per game, while Tina Stephens (12.3), Julie Brosseau (10.1) and Aniya Thomas (10.) each averaging double-digit points.
Newcomer and two-time Big 12 Freshman of the Week Ioanna Chatzileonti is the team leader with 9.4 rebounds per game, while shoring up the defensive end with 1.86 blocks per game. Thomas is one-of-three Kansas players that average one-or-more steals per game, while Thomas also ranks sixth in the Big 12 with 1.86 steals per game.
GAME 9
Date: Sunday, Jan. 17
Location: Fort Worth, Texas
Arena: Schollmaier Arena
Tip Time: 1 p.m. (CT)
TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Live Stats: Stats
Listen: Jayhawk Radio Network
OPPONENT PREVIEW: TCU
TCU enters the Big 12 clash with a 5-5 record and remains winless in conference action. The Horned Frogs opened the season with two victories over Incarnate Word and Central Arkansas before falling to Iowa State in their Big 12 opener. After wins over Lamar and Middle Tennessee, TCU returned to the losing column against Texas Tech. The Horned Frogs tallied a 62-48 win over Oral Roberts, which the Jayhawks topped 100-59 Dec. 6, 2020. TCU has dropped its last three Big 12 matches against Baylor and two-times against Oklahoma State.
Lauren Heard leads the TCU offense with 18.3 points per game and is the only Horned Frog averaging double-figure points. Michelle Berry tops Heard in rebounds per game, tallying 7.3 per contest to Heard’s 6.6. Yummy Morris is TCU’s team leader with 1.20 blocks per set and also holds a team-high .506 field goal percentage on 81 attempts.
LET’S PLAY ON SUNDAY
The Jayhawks are 2-0 on Sundays this season, beating Texas A&M Corpus Christi (85-43) Nov. 29 and Oral Roberts (100-59) Dec. 6. KU’s average margin of victory is 41.5 points per contest on Sundays this season.
BENCH CREW
Kansas has a 4-1 record when its bench outscores its opponents, and holds a 139-106 advantage on bench points scored this season. KU’s only loss when outscoring its bench was against No. 21/20 Texas – the Jayhawks finished with 20 points to the Longhorns 10.
UP NEXT
Kansas returns to Allen Fieldhouse Wednesday, Jan. 20 to host Texas Tech at 7 p.m. (CT). The game will be broadcast on the Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and also available on the Jayhawk Radio Network.