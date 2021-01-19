🏀 Game Preview: vs. Texas Tech

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas women’s basketball (5-4, 1-2 Big 12) returns to Allen Fieldhouse for the first time in 2021, hosting Texas Tech (7-6, 2-5 Big 12) Wednesday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m., on the Big 12 Now on ESPN+. The game will also be broadcast on the Jayhawk Radio Network.

The Jayhawks played at Texas and TCU, Jan. 14 and 17, respectively, dropping both contests on their Texas road trip. KU nearly earned the victory over the Horned Frogs, forcing overtime and dropping the game, 81-78.

Holly Kersgieter continues to lead the charge for Kansas and has a team-high 17.1 points per game. Kersgieter has led KU in its previous two contests in scoring, while moving into second place on the team in rebounds per game (6.6). She led Kansas at TCU Sunday, Jan. 17, posting 16 points with nine rebounds, while adding four assists. Four other Jayhawks reached double figure points, including Tina Stephens with 10 points off the bench. Stephens also wrangled five rebounds and finished 4-of-6 from the field.

On the defensive side of the court, the Jayhawks rank second in fewest fouls committed in the Big 12. KU showed its defensive prowess against the Horned Frogs, holding them to under 34-percent on field-goal percentage in the second and third quarters, including a 26.7 field-goal percentage in the second.