🏀 Game Preview: vs. North Dakota State

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Jayhawks (4-1, 1-0) will be back in action on Monday afternoon as they host North Dakota State (4-1, 0-0) at 1 p.m. (Central). The game will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ with Jill Dorsey-Hall and Steven Davis on the call and can be heard live on the Jayhawk Radio Network with Jimmy Chavez calling the action.

Monday’s matchup is the second meeting between KU and NDSU, with Kansas leading the all-time series, 1-0. The last time the two teams met was Nov. 26, 2016, inside Allen Fieldhouse, where the Jayhawks defeated the Bison, 76-61. It will also be a reunion for many involved between the two programs. NDSU head coach Jory Collins spent a season on Kansas head coach Brandon Schneider’s staff at KU as well on his staff while the two were at Emporia State. NDSU assistant coach Dylan Geissert spent two seasons at Kansas as a graduate student manager from 2017-19.

Kansas is coming off a two-game win streak after recording its first conference win of the season versus Oklahoma, 74-64, on Dec. 10 in Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks’ Dec. 14 contest against UTRGV was canceled, while the Dec. 17 game at Texas was postponed due to COVID protocols and injury within the program.

Leading the Jayhawks in scoring is sophomore Holly Kersgieter, who averages 17.4 points per game after recording double-digits in KU’s first games. Senior Tina Stephens and junior Aniya Thomas follow in the scoring effort with 12.2 and 11.8 points per game, respectively. Rebounding has been the Jayhawks’ bread and butter so far this season as KU ranks 21st in the nation in defensive rebounding, averaging 32.2 boards per game. Against Oral Roberts, where the team won 100-59, the Jayhawks grabbed 66 rebounds, a team-high in the NCAA.

NDSU is 4-1 to start the 2020-21 season after it defeated North Dakota in overtime, 74-77, on Dec. 16. Monday’s game will be the Bison’s last nonconference test before competing in the Summit Conference schedule. Leading the Bison is red-shirt sophomore Heaven Hamling, who averages 12.8 points per game, while senior Michelle Gaislerova and sophomore Ryan Cobbins adds 10.8 and 10.6 ppg, respectively.

UP NEXT

KU will conclude its nonconference slate on Monday, Dec. 29, inside Allen Fieldhouse for a Noon (Central) tip. The contest will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and broadcasted on the Jayhawk Radio Network.