🏀 Game Preview: vs Iowa State

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas women’s basketball (7-11, 3-9 Big 12) returns to Allen Fieldhouse to host Iowa State (13-8, 9-5 Big 12) Wednesday, Feb. 17 on the Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

The Jayhawks last played at Kansas State Feb. 13, dropping the final edition of the Dillons Sunflower Showdown, 77-66. Mia Vuksic led the charge for Kansas finishing 8-for-14 from the three-point line, tying program marks in three-point field goals made and attempted. Her 24 points were a career high.

Joining Vuksic on the offensive attack was Holly Kersgieter, who registered her 15th game this season in double-digit points. Kersgieter finished with 22 points, tying her Big 12 highs in field goals made (9).

After falling behind early, and scoring only 18 points in the first half, the Jayhawks stormed out of the gates in the second half. KU tallied 27 points in the third quarter on 53 percent shooting from the floor. Kersgieter rattled in 12 points in the third, while Brooklyn Mitchell scored eight.

Despite the Jayhawks closing the gap to 10 points, Kansas State held on to take the victory. The two instate rivals split the 2020-21 Dillons Sunflower Showdown with each winning in their home venues.