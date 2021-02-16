🏀 Game Preview: vs Iowa State
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas women’s basketball (7-11, 3-9 Big 12) returns to Allen Fieldhouse to host Iowa State (13-8, 9-5 Big 12) Wednesday, Feb. 17 on the Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
The Jayhawks last played at Kansas State Feb. 13, dropping the final edition of the Dillons Sunflower Showdown, 77-66. Mia Vuksic led the charge for Kansas finishing 8-for-14 from the three-point line, tying program marks in three-point field goals made and attempted. Her 24 points were a career high.
Joining Vuksic on the offensive attack was Holly Kersgieter, who registered her 15th game this season in double-digit points. Kersgieter finished with 22 points, tying her Big 12 highs in field goals made (9).
After falling behind early, and scoring only 18 points in the first half, the Jayhawks stormed out of the gates in the second half. KU tallied 27 points in the third quarter on 53 percent shooting from the floor. Kersgieter rattled in 12 points in the third, while Brooklyn Mitchell scored eight.
Despite the Jayhawks closing the gap to 10 points, Kansas State held on to take the victory. The two instate rivals split the 2020-21 Dillons Sunflower Showdown with each winning in their home venues.
GAME 19
Date: Wednesday, Feb. 17
Location: Lawrence, Kansas
Arena: Allen Fieldhouse
Tip Time: 7 p.m. (CT)
TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Live Stats: Stats
Listen: Jayhawk Radio Network
OPPONENT PREVIEW: IOWA STATE
Iowa State enters the midweek clash 13-8 overall and 9-5 in Big 12 play. The Cyclones are led by Ashley Joens, who averages a team-best 23.6 points per game. Joens is also the team leader with 8.9 rebounds per game, while snagging 22 steals. The duo of Lexi Donarski (12.7) and Kristin Scott (10.9) each average double-figure points with Donarski joining Joens as the only two Cyclones to have topped 250 points this season. Iowa State has five players that have started 20-or-more games this season, including Joens, Donarski and Ryan that have started every game.
The Cyclones last played Feb. 13 against TCU, beating the Horned Frogs 92-81. Donarski led ISU with 32 points, and went 10-for-14 from the floor. Joens (22 points) and Scott (17) each reached double-digit points in the victory. ISU have won two of its last five games, including a victory over Texas Tech.
UP NEXT
The Jayhawks travel to Texas Tech to play the Red Raiders Saturday, Feb. 20 at 3 p.m.