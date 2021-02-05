🏀 Game Preview: vs TCU

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Women’s Basketball (6-9, 2-7 Big 12) will return to Allen Fieldhouse on Sunday to host TCU at 1:30 p.m. The two teams hooked up for a thriller earlier this season with the Horned Frogs barely outlasting the Jayhawks 81-78 in overtime.

The Sunday game is also the Jayhawks For a Cure game and fans are encouraged to wear pink.

Kansas enters Sunday’s matchup coming off a pair of road games this past week at Oklahoma State (Tuesday) and No. 8 Baylor (Thursday). The Jayhawks returned home to Lawrence following the hectic week and matchup with the Lady Bears to prepare for Sunday’s game with TCU.

Holly Kersgieter continues to lead the way for the Jayhawks this season. She has started all 14 games she’s played in and is averaging a team-best 15.8 points per game on the season. She’s also second on the squad in rebounding with 6.3 boards per game.

She is coming off one of her best games of the season against Baylor on Thursday. Against the Lady Bears, Kersgieter had 21 points, which tied her season high. She also connected on three 3-pointers, which tied her season high for a conference game. Kersgieter has scored in double digits in all but one game this season for the Jayhawks. She’s also second on the team in assists and steals as well.

Of course, it isn’t just a one-person show. Tina Stephens enters Sunday’s game averaging 11.1 points per game and 5.9 rebounds a game. She’s 6-of-10 from deep on the season.

Freshman Ioanna Chatzileonti leads the team in rebounds with 7.8 per contest, while guard Zakiyah Franklin leads the team with 54 assists.

The Horned Frogs have won the last two matchups against Kansas. The Jayhawks, however, got the best of TCU during the 2017-18 season on New Year’s Eve.

Following Sunday’s game, Kansas will head back on the road for two more games against West Virginia and Kansas State. That will continue a stretch of four of five games on the road. Following Sunday’s game Kansas is slated to play next in Lawrence on Feb. 17 against Iowa State.