🏀 GAME PREVIEW: vs. TCU
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Sunday afternoon hoops is back for Kansas women’s basketball (11-2, 0-2) as it travels to Fort Worth, Texas to face TCU (10-3, 1-1) on Jan. 12. Tipoff is set for the Jayhawks and Horned Frogs at 2 p.m. (CT) on Fox Sports Southwest. Brain Estridge (play-by-play) and Mike Peterson (analyst) will call the action.
GAME INFORMATION:
Kansas vs. TCU
Date/Time: Sunday, Jan. 12 at 7 p.m. (CT)
Where: Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena (Fort Worth, Texas)
Listen: Jayhawk Radio Network with Jimmy Chavez
Watch: Fox Sports Southwest with Brain Estridge (play-by-play), Mike Peterson (analyst)
TIP-OFF
- This will be the 18th meeting between the Jayhawks and Horned Frogs in program history. KU leads the all-time series 11-6.
- With an 11-2 record, Kansas is fourth in the conference for best win percentage at 84.6%. They trail only West Virginia, Baylor and Texas Tech.
- Kansas had its eight-game home win streak snapped by West Virginia on Wednesday, Jan. 8, when the Jayhawks fell 68-49.
- Through 13 games, six players are averaging double-figure points. Leading the way is sophomore guard Brooklyn Mitchell with 12.0 points a game followed by sophomore guard Aniya Thomas (11.8), senior forward Mariane De Carvalho (11.3), freshman guard Holly Kersgieter (11.2), freshman guard Zakiyah Franklin (10.8) and junior forward Tina Stephens (10.2).
- In the last outing, Kansas held West Virginia to 2-of-18 shooting from behind the arc. The 11.1% is the lowest of any team KU has faced this season.
- Three players scored in double figures for the Jayhawks in their last outing against the Mountaineers. De Carvalho led the way with 12 points on 5-of-12 (42%) shooting from the field. She was joined by Thomas (12) and Mitchell (11).
- In 2019 the Jayhawks fell in both matchups to the Horned Frogs. TCU came out on top 58-53 in the matchup in Fort Worth, Texas and 76-66 when the teams played inside Allen Fieldhouse.
SCOUTING THE HORNED FROGS
- TCU is 10-3 on the season and 7-1 when playing at home. The Horned Frogs come into Sunday’s contest on a one-game losing streak.
- TCU won its Big 12 opener against Texas, 65-63, but then lost its conference home opener against Texas Tech, 80-76.
- Head coach Raegan Pebley is in her 6th season at TCU with a 105-74 record while with the Horned Frogs.
- TCU is averaging 70.3 points per game on 38.9% shooting from the field and 32.7% from the three-point line. The Horned Frogs has done a good job of creating points off of their opponents’ turnovers as they are averaging 19.7 points off turnovers per game.
- Junior guard Lauren Heard has led the Horned Frogs with 17.2 points a game on 41.5% shooting from the field and 35.9% from beyond the arc. Joining Heard in the backcourt has been senior guard Kianna Ray with 10.8 points per contest.
LAST TIME OUT
KU finished the final three minutes of the first quarter against No. 19 West Virginia by going 5-of-6 from the field to take a 16-11 lead into the second over Mountaineers. WVU responded in the second quarter by outscoring the Jayhawks 20-13 to take the slim 31-29 edge into halftime.
A tough second half kept the Jayhawks down as the Mountaineers carried its first-half momentum into the second. WVU outscored Kansas 37-20 over the final two quarters for a 68-49 victory in Allen Fieldhouse.
Senior forward Mariane De Carvalho finished the game tied for KU’s leading scorer with 12 points on 5-of-12 shooting on the night to go along with a team-best seven rebounds. De Carvalho was joined by sophomore guards Aniya Thomas (12) and Brooklyn Mitchell (11) as the three Jayhawks who finished with double-figure points.
Kansas returns home on Jan. 15 for a mid-week matchup against the reigning national champions, Baylor. The contest will tip at 7 p.m. (CT) on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.
Kansas trails Baylor, 29-8, all-time against the Lady Bears. Baylor has an 11-5 edge in Lawrence. The last time KU took down Baylor was Jan. 19, 2014 where Kansas pulled off one of the biggest upsets in program history. The Jayhawks defeated Baylor by 16, which snapped a 53-game conference win streak for the Lady Bears.