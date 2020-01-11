🏀 GAME PREVIEW: vs. TCU

LAST TIME OUT

KU finished the final three minutes of the first quarter against No. 19 West Virginia by going 5-of-6 from the field to take a 16-11 lead into the second over Mountaineers. WVU responded in the second quarter by outscoring the Jayhawks 20-13 to take the slim 31-29 edge into halftime.

A tough second half kept the Jayhawks down as the Mountaineers carried its first-half momentum into the second. WVU outscored Kansas 37-20 over the final two quarters for a 68-49 victory in Allen Fieldhouse.

Senior forward Mariane De Carvalho finished the game tied for KU’s leading scorer with 12 points on 5-of-12 shooting on the night to go along with a team-best seven rebounds. De Carvalho was joined by sophomore guards Aniya Thomas (12) and Brooklyn Mitchell (11) as the three Jayhawks who finished with double-figure points.