🏀 GAME PREVIEW: vs. Texas Tech

SCOUTING THE LADY RAIDER

Texas Tech comes into Allen Fieldhouse with a 12-3 record and 1-3 in Big 12 conference play. The Lady Raiders are 2-1 when playing on the road, but have lost its last two games falling to Kansas State, 76-72, and Texas 92-66.

Head coach Marlene Stollings enters her second season at TTU with a record of 26-20 while with the Lady Raider.

The Lady Raiders are averaging 80.7 points a game on 45.8% shooting from the field and 31.4% from beyond the arc. Texas Tech averages a scoring margin of 19.9 points and has protected the paint on the defensive end averaging 6.4 blocks.

Senior forward Brittany Brewer leads TTU in scoring with 15.9 points per game on 49.3% shooting from the field and grabs 10.3 rebounds a game. Brewer also leads the Big 12 in blocks per game averaging 5.1. Behind Brewer is freshman guard Alexis Tucker, who averages 14.7 points on 59.6% shooting from the field and 7.8 boards a game.