🏀 GAME PREVIEW: vs. Texas Tech
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas women’s basketball team is prepped to face Texas Tech on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 5 p.m. CT inside Allen Fieldhouse and can be watched on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
Kansas vs. Texas Tech
Date/Time: Saturday, Jan. 18 at 5 p.m. (CT)
Where: Allen Fieldhouse (Lawrence, Kan.)
Listen: Jayhawk Radio Network with Jimmy Chavez
Watch: Big 12 NOW on ESPN+ with Josh Klingler (play-by-play), Brenda Vanlengen/Jill Dorsey Hall
(analyst)
TIP-OFF
- This will be the 34th meeting between Kansas and Texas Tech. The Lady Raiders lead the all-time series 22-11 and have won the last three match-ups.
- Texas Tech comes into Lawrence with a 12-3 record and is 1-3 in conference play. TTU has lost its last two games falling to Kansas State and Texas.
- With an overall record of 11-4, Kansas is fifth in the Big 12 conference for the best overall win percentage of 73.3%. The Jayhawks sit behind Baylor, West Virginia, TCU and Texas Tech.
- Through 15 games, six players are averaging double-figure points for the Jayhawks. Leading the way is sophomore guard Aniya Thomas with 12.1 points per game. She is followed by sophomore guard Brooklyn Mitchell (11.7), freshmen guard Holly Kersgieter (11.1), Zakiyah Franklin (10.7), senior forward Mariane De Carvalho (10.5) and junior forward Tina Stephens (10.2).
- In the last outing against No. 2/1 Baylor, Aniya Thomas led the Jayhawks in scoring with 13 points, which marks her 12th double-figure scoring game this season and third consecutive game leading the team in points.
- Mariane De Carvalho finished with 11 points against No. 2/1 Baylor, marking her eighth game scoring in double figures. De Carvalho also grabbed six rebounds to lead the Jayhawks, which was her 10th time doing so this season.
SCOUTING THE LADY RAIDER
Texas Tech comes into Allen Fieldhouse with a 12-3 record and 1-3 in Big 12 conference play. The Lady Raiders are 2-1 when playing on the road, but have lost its last two games falling to Kansas State, 76-72, and Texas 92-66.
Head coach Marlene Stollings enters her second season at TTU with a record of 26-20 while with the Lady Raider.
The Lady Raiders are averaging 80.7 points a game on 45.8% shooting from the field and 31.4% from beyond the arc. Texas Tech averages a scoring margin of 19.9 points and has protected the paint on the defensive end averaging 6.4 blocks.
Senior forward Brittany Brewer leads TTU in scoring with 15.9 points per game on 49.3% shooting from the field and grabs 10.3 rebounds a game. Brewer also leads the Big 12 in blocks per game averaging 5.1. Behind Brewer is freshman guard Alexis Tucker, who averages 14.7 points on 59.6% shooting from the field and 7.8 boards a game.
LAST TIME OUT
Sophomore guard Aniya Thomas led the way for Kansas as she finished with a team-high 13 points on 5-for-9 shooting from the field. Senior Mariane De Carvalho was the other Jayhawk to finish with double-figure points as she concluded the night with 11 points and a team-high six rebounds.
The Lady Bears were dominant in the first half and went into the break up 50-15. In the third quarter, the Jayhawks matched Baylor with 15 points each and held the Lady Bears to just 6-for-18 (33%) shooting from the field and forced three turnovers. KU’s offense also came to life in the final two quarters as the team was able to shoot 12-for-25 (40%) from the field and got to the free-throw line 11 times.
UP NEXT
The Jayhawks will hit the road for its match-up against Texas on Wednesday, Jan. 22, in the Frank Erwin Center at 7 p.m. CT.