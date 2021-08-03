🎙 The Jayhawker Podcast | Getting to Know: Lindsay Kuhle

72. Getting to Know: Lindsay Kuhle

New Kansas women’s golf coach Lindsay Kuhle is ready to hit the ground running in Lawrence. After being hired this summer to take over the Jayhawks, Kuhle is confident this is the perfect place to achieve her lofty goals. A native of Colorado with a strong family background in golf, Kuhle was taught to play by her dad and brother. She has developed a love for the game that has spurred her passion to coach and lead her team to success, both on and off the course. Naturally, sports runs deep in her family. Her husband, A.J., is a former Division I basketball player at Air Force, and with two children, the Kuhles have always been a sports family. Now they are a part of the Jayhawk family. Learn more about Kuhle and her journey to Kansas in the latest episode of the Jayhawker Podcast.