⛳️ Glynn Shoots a Career Low -4 on Day 2 at the Big 12 Championship

THE WOODLANDS, Texas – Kansas sophomore Abby Glynn carded a career-low round 68 (-4) on the second day of the 2021 Big 12 Women’s Golf Championship at The Club of Carlton Woods at The Woodlands, Texas, Monday.

As a team, Kansas improved one shot with a 295 (+7) for the second round. The Jayhawks are +15 for the two rounds and tied for eighth with Iowa State heading into Tuesday’s final round. Oklahoma State is running away from the field at -27, 16 shots ahead of second place Baylor and Oklahoma who are tied at -11.

Glynn recorded six birdies in her second round, including birds on the final two holes. The Topeka, Kansas, native had three birdies on both the front and back nine. Her previous low was 71 set two times prior with the latest earlier this spring in the second round of the Clemson Invitational on March 27.

Glynn is tied for 14th individually with a two-round 143 (-1) and is two shots from the top 10. Sophomore Lauren Heinlein recorded two birdies Monday and shot a 74 (+2). She is at +3 through two rounds and is tied for 22nd in the event. Junior Sera Tadokoro carded a 77 Monday, while junior Aristelle Acuff shot a 76 and freshman Hanna Hawks an 81.

Individually for the Big 12 Championship, there is a three-way tie for first at -9 (135) with Oklahoma State’s Isabella Fierro, Texas Tech’s Gala Dumez and Baylor’s Gurleen Kaur.

The third and final round will be played Tuesday morning with an 8 a.m. start. KU will be grouped with TCU (+8) and Iowa State (+15) for Tuesday’s final round.

Live scoring at the Big 12 Championship can be followed here via Golfstat.com.