Heinlein leads Kansas in first two rounds of Gator Invitational
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Kansas women’s golf team competed in the first two rounds of the Gator Invitational on Saturday at Mark Bostick Golf Course in Gainesville, Florida.
The Jayhawks were led early on by sophomore Lauren Heinlein, who was positioned in a tie for second for a majority of the first round after shooting 1-over par 71 for the duration of the competition.
Heinlein finished the day just outside the top-20 after ending in a tie for 21st and shooting 8-over par 78 in the second round.
“Lauren had a tough start to the first round on her starting hole but she did a fabulous job of not letting it get her down,” said head coach Erin O’Neil. “She bounced back with three birdies in a row shortly after and continued to grind it out the rest of the day. I know it feels good for her to be back in Florida and to also be close to home.”
Junior Sera Tadokoro was just behind Heinlein in the first round, shooting 4-over par 74 and finishing the day in a tie for 35th after carding a score of 7-over par 77.
Junior Aristelle Acuff is competing as an individual and finished in a tie for 40th.
Kansas will look to be more consistent and employ a tough mentality going into the final round.
"Going into the final round we have to be tougher mentally. This is a championship level course that challenges all levels of a person’s game. The greens are small and many of them have slopes around the edges which can easily make a good or good enough shot result in a much more challenging chip than normal. It can get in your head and cause doubt and frustration if you let it."Erin O'Neil, Head Coach
To move up on the leaderboard, the Jayhawks have to embrace the challenge that comes with playing a tough course.
“To move up the leaderboard we have to embrace that challenge, commit to what’s in our control, and roll with what the day throws at us,” said O’Neil. “It’s rare to have a day where everything goes your way so we have to be prepared to make the best of whatever situation we may find ourselves in.”
The Jayhawks will compete in the final round of the Gator Invitational with an 8 a.m. (CT) on Sunday, March 8.
Fans can follow along throughout the tournament on the KU women’s golf social channels and via GolfStat.