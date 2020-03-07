Heinlein leads Kansas in first two rounds of Gator Invitational

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Kansas women’s golf team competed in the first two rounds of the Gator Invitational on Saturday at Mark Bostick Golf Course in Gainesville, Florida.

The Jayhawks were led early on by sophomore Lauren Heinlein, who was positioned in a tie for second for a majority of the first round after shooting 1-over par 71 for the duration of the competition.

Heinlein finished the day just outside the top-20 after ending in a tie for 21st and shooting 8-over par 78 in the second round.

“Lauren had a tough start to the first round on her starting hole but she did a fabulous job of not letting it get her down,” said head coach Erin O’Neil. “She bounced back with three birdies in a row shortly after and continued to grind it out the rest of the day. I know it feels good for her to be back in Florida and to also be close to home.”

Junior Sera Tadokoro was just behind Heinlein in the first round, shooting 4-over par 74 and finishing the day in a tie for 35th after carding a score of 7-over par 77.

Junior Aristelle Acuff is competing as an individual and finished in a tie for 40th.

Kansas will look to be more consistent and employ a tough mentality going into the final round.