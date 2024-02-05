⛳️ Hirst, Rothman Finish Inside the Top 10 as Kansas Places Second at UCF Challenge

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Kansas Women’s Golf team fired off a final-round 279 (-9) at the UCF Challenge on Monday, finishing second at -13 in a deep 18-team field and topping two top-15 programs. The Jayhawks were led by a third-place finish from junior Lily Hirst and an eighth-place tie from junior captain Jordan Rothman.

The team’s second-place finish ties the best team result under Kansas third-year head coach Lindsay Kuhle, previously finishing second at the UNM Invitational to open the fall season. The Jayhawks, who pieced together a nine-under round of 279 on Monday, tied the program’s second-lowest 18-hole team score (279 – Westbrook Invitational, 2023). Kansas wrapped up the tournament with rounds of 287-285-279—851, which is the second-lowest team 54-hole score in Kansas Women’s Golf history.

No. 28 North Carolina won the event with a score of -18, followed by No. 46 Kansas (-13) and No. 48 Miami (-11) rounding out the top three.

“What a day for the Jayhawks to finish nine-under and in second place,” said Kuhle. “I thought we were good from start to finish today and that’s something that we really make a point of to our players, so it was really fun to see them do that.”

Hirst, a transfer from Incarnate Word, posted a bogey-free round of 68 (-4) on Monday on her way to a third-place finish, her best placing as a Jayhawk. Hirst totaled a 54-hole score of 207 (-9), making it the third-lowest individual 54-hole score in program history. Hirst picked up four birdies in the final round and climbed four spots on her way to third place.

After a bogey-free round of 70 (-2) in the final round, Rothman climbed three spots in the leaderboard and finished in a tie for eighth at -5. Rothman notched her fifth career top-10 finish as she continues to produce in the Jayhawks’ lineup.

“I am really proud of Lily and how she played today, especially in the entire tournament shooting nine under,” said Kuhle. “As well as Jordan, who came back with a great round of 70 today. Lauren Clark also came back strong with a 70.”

Junior Johanna Ebner competed as an individual for Kansas and finished T36 after a solid even-par round on Monday. Ebner carded two birdies and just two bogeys in the final round, backing up her two-under round of 70 on Sunday. Ebner finished with a total score of 217 (+1).

Senior captain Hanna Hawks posted a one-under round of 71 to finish T40 at +2. Hawks put together four birdies for her round and tallied a 54-hole score of 218. Clark, a junior from Orlando, Florida, finished T50 and bounced back with a two-under 70 in the final round. Clark carded five birdies for the round and jumped 13 spots on the leaderboard, finishing the event at four-over.

Freshman Lyla Louderbaugh found herself T55 at +5 after a final round of 74. On the day, Louderbaugh picked up two birdies.

“Overall, another total team effort with the six girls in the lineup right now,” Kuhle added. “I am really excited for this spring and what is to come because I think this is just the start for KU Golf.”

UP NEXT

The Jayhawks will travel to Peoria, Arizona, on Feb. 25-26 for the Wisconsin Westbrook Invitational at Vistas Course at Westbrook Village Golf Club. Last year, Kansas finished fourth at the event with a score of 859 (-5).