🏀 Jackson Repeats as WBCA All-America Honorable Mention

CLEVELAND – Kansas super-senior center Taiyanna Jackson has received the recognition of All-America Honorable Mention from the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) for the second-consecutive season, the organization announced Thursday.

The 2024 WBCA Division I Coaches’ All-America team is comprised of the 10 best players in NCAA Division I regardless of position. In addition to the first team, 42 student-athletes received All-America Honorable Mention.

Prior to Jackson’s arrival at Kansas, the single-season school record for blocked shots stood at 88 and was set in 1993 by Lisa Tate. Jackson surpassed that total in each of her three seasons at KU and she departs with a school record 301 blocks, which is fifth among active NCAA Division I players at the end of the 2023-24 season. This season, Jackson recorded 97 blocks and ranked third in the nation with an average of 3.0 blocks per game.

Jackson ranked second on the team in scoring, averaging 12.6 points per game and she was second in the Big 12 at 10.0 rebounds per game. She averaged a double-double for the second-straight season, after previously becoming the first Jayhawk since 1982 to accomplish the feat over the course of an entire season in 2022-23. Jackson recorded 14 double-doubles this season, giving her 41 for her career, which ranks second in Kansas women’s basketball history behind only the legendary Lynette Woodard.

The East Chicago, Indiana native is a three-time All-Big 12 and Big 12 All-Defensive Team selection while at Kansas. She is now a two-time WBCA All-America Honorable Mention selection a two-time Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Semifinalist. Last season, she was a candidate for the Lisa Leslie Center of the Year Award, and she was named the Most Valuable Player of the 2023 WNIT. Jackson was twice named the Big 12 Player of the Week during the 2023-24 season, and she earned the honor four times in her Kansas career, which matched Danielle McCray and Chelsea Gardner for the most by a KU player in conference history.

Kansas has had three players named to the WBCA All-American team in its history, including Tamecka Dixon in 1997, Angela Aycock in 1995 and Lynette Woodard four times from 1978-81. Prior to Jackson, the most recent KU player to receive WBCA All-America Honorable Mention was Angel Goodrich in 2014.