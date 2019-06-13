History

Kansas rowing revived a bit of history when it hosted the first annual Jayhawk Jamboree on Oct. 20, 2013 at Burcham Park, bringing to life the Western National Fair that was held on the banks of the Kansas River in Lawrence during the late 19th century.

The Western National Fair, held at Bismarck Grove (current site of the University of Kansas boathouse), annually attracted between 8,000 and 10,000 people to the river. This grand event, also known as the Old Bismarck Festival, hosted many picnics, parties, church encampments, temperance movements and, of course, one epic rowing regatta.

The regatta at the Western National Fair was said to be the largest rowing event west of the Mississippi River. That fact alone was enough motivation for the Jayhawks to try and revive that same culture that once existed in Lawrence.

In 2016, Kansas saw the Jayhawk Jamboree reach new heights with the largest showing of teams with 12, including 152 boats racing.

Race Info

The Jayhawk Jamboree is a head race and uses a time-trial format. Boats will be launched approximately 10-15 seconds apart from one another and the boat with the fastest time wins the competition.

Race Day Schedule (PDF)