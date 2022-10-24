👻 Jayhawk SAAC to Host "Crimson and Boo" on Friday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas student-athletes will trade in their uniforms for their best Halloween costumes as they team up with Just Food to put on some Halloween fun for Lawrence families at the Booth Family Hall of Athletics on Friday, October 28. The event, hosted by the Kansas Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC), will run from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m.

“Jayhawk SAAC is BEYOND excited to bring back Crimson and Boo this year! Our student-athletes cannot wait to celebrate Halloween with local Lawrence kids and families!” – Mackenzie Bravence, SAAC president

Children are invited to come in costume alongside Jayhawk student-athletes for trick-or-treating festivities and games. Admission to the event is free with a non-perishable food donation. All donations will be given to Just Food, a local food bank, and distributed to those in need across Douglas County.

Crimson and Boo

When: Friday, Oct. 28 from 6:30-8:00 p.m.

Where: Booth Family Hall of Athletics

Who: You! And Jayhawk student-athletes

Cost: FREE with a non-perishable food donation for Just Food

Jayhawk student-athletes are looking forward to engaging with Lawrence families at this fun-filled event and hope all will join them in making a difference in the broader community of Douglas County.