🏌️‍♂️ Jayhawks Add Housler on National Signing Day

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Men’s Golf Team announced the signing of high school senior Carter Housler to its 2022 signing class on Wednesday.

Housler, a native of Lansing, Michigan, is the lone signee for the Jayhawks this fall, and comes to Lawrence with an accomplished resume. Housler put together scores of 68 and 65 to win the 2021 Michigan Junior PGA Championship and was also a semifinalist for the Michigan State Junior Amateur. He also has multiple AJGA Top 10s to his credit.

“We’re excited to have Carter join the Jayhawk family,” Coach Jamie Bermel said. “I think he has a chance to come in and compete for a spot in the lineup when he gets to campus. He is fairly long for a young player and we feel his best golf is still in front of him.”

Housler was an individual qualifier for the Michigan High School Athletic Association Boys Golf Finals in 2019 and he was named to the Michigan Interscholastic Golf Coaches Association Division 1 Boys All-State Team. He was also named to the Lansing State Journal Boys Golf Dream Team in 2019 and was a finalist for the Journal’s Golfer of the Year.

Housler will join the Jayhawks for the 2022-23 season.