🏐 Jayhawks Arrive at First Destination: Budapest, Hungary

BUDAPEST, Hungary – Following travel of nearly 28 hours, the Kansas Volleyball team arrived in Budapest, Hungary on the evening of Thursday, May 23.

The Jayhawks left Lawrence on Wednesday morning and drove to St. Louis Lambert International Airport, where the teams flight departed for Frankfurt, Germany. The team landed in Germany around 9 a.m. local time – seven hours ahead of the central time zone – and used the morning to go site seeing in Weisbaden, Germany, before its connecting flight to Budapest.

“I could not think of a better way to kick off my senior year than a European tour,” senior London Davis said. “The flights went by a lot quicker than I was expecting. The flight attendants were so kind and we quickly made friends with the people around us, which was welcoming going to a new country. We got to walk around down town which was a cool experience because for a lot of us this is our first time out of the country. I am excited for all the places we will see and new experiences I will have with all of my teammates!”

Budapest is the first of five locations where Kansas will be spending at least one night and the site of the teams’ first competition. The Jayhawks are set for sightseeing in Budapest on Friday, May 24, before an evening match against the Hungary U20 team.

“We had a great first day, which started by us landing in Frankfurt, Germany for a couple of hours,” freshman Heidi Devers said. “We walked around Wiesbaden, a town outside Frankfurt, to sightsee, shop, and eat. Our tour guide was very helpful along the way as she pointed out numerous landmarks, and we were all impressed by the unique buildings we saw. We then flew to Budapest, Hungary, and had a delicious team dinner to end our day!”

Match Schedule

Subject to change

May 24 – vs. Hungary U20 Team (Budapest, Hungary)

May 25 – vs. Hungary U20 Team (Budapest, Hungary)

May 28 – vs. Slovenia U20 Team (Maribor, Slovenia)

May 29 – vs. Mladost Zagreb (Maribor, Slovenia)

May 31 – vs. B1 Volley Modena (Modena, Italy)

June 2 – vs. Italian Federation Team (Milan, Italy)