Jayhawks back in action at Gator Invitational

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Kansas women’s golf team will compete in its second spring tournament at the Gator Invitational in Gainesville, Florida on March 7-8.

The two-day tournament will take place at the Mark Bostick Golf Course and feature a field of 11 opponents. The Jayhawks will face Campbell, Daytona State, FAU, FIU, Florida, Michigan, Penn State, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, UCF, and USF.

Kansas will feature a lineup with junior Sera Tadokoro in the leadoff spot and sophomoreLauren Heinlein in the two spot. Sophomores Abby Glynn and Pear Pooratanaopa and freshman Ying-Ting Hsieh make up the core with junior Aristelle Acuff rounding out the lineup.

The Jayhawks are looking to build off their 13th place finish at the Moon Golf Invitational and are using a lineup consisting of both experienced and novice players.